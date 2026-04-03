Graceful Glow: Skin Care Tips for Every Age

Source: Stefania Pelfini la Waziya / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the years go on, taking care of your skin becomes less about trends and more about intention — and for many women, especially Black women, it’s about protecting something deeply personal.

Dermatologists say skin naturally becomes thinner and more delicate with age, making it more prone to dryness, irritation, and sun damage. But maintaining healthy skin through the decades doesn’t have to be complicated — it just has to be consistent.

Simple steps like staying hydrated, using gentle cleansers, and never skipping sunscreen can make a real difference. Moisturizing daily helps lock in hydration, while products with ingredients like vitamin C and retinol can support long-term skin health when used properly.

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For Black women, who often grow up hearing “Black don’t crack,” there’s truth in melanin’s protective qualities — but experts say that doesn’t mean skipping care. Aging gracefully is about being proactive, not reactive.

More than anything, skincare becomes a form of self-respect — taking time to nurture yourself the same way you pour into others every day.

Because healthy skin isn’t about perfection — it’s about care, confidence, and showing up for yourself at every stage of life.