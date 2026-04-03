Dr. Norris Williams Tapped to Lead Lancaster Schools

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LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A new era of leadership is on the horizon as the Lancaster County School District names Dr. Norris Williams as its next superintendent.

With a focus on inclusion and transparency, Dr. Williams is stepping into the role with a clear mission: make sure every voice in the district is heard. “My plans are to have the voice of individuals heard no matter what entity of the school district they operate,” he said, setting the tone for what many hope will be a more connected and responsive system.

From students and teachers to parents and staff, the goal is to build a culture where communication flows both ways — and where decisions reflect the needs of the entire community.

For many, especially Black families who have long advocated for equity in education, this moment carries weight. It’s about leadership that listens, understands, and acts with intention.

District leaders say they’re confident Dr. Williams will help move Lancaster County forward with purpose and unity.

Because when every voice matters, the entire community grows stronger together.