Jim Beam hosts epic kickoff party and block party to engage fans before the USA vs. Belgium match.

Despite team's losses, the weekend is a win for fans thanks to Jim Beam's memorable experiences.

Atlanta proves to be a top destination for major sporting events with its infrastructure and hospitality.

As World Cup anticipation builds, the world’s number one bourbon and official spirit partner of the U.S. Soccer Federation brought big energy to Atlanta with a fan-filled weekend.

Source: Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF / Getty

BOSSIP had the pleasure of watching Team USA take on Belgium, all thanks to the brand that elevated the entire matchday experience for fans.

Jim Beam isn’t new to the sports scene. Remember that regional Super Bowl spot back in 2019? But this time, they are fully in the game, becoming the exclusive spirit sponsor of US Soccer in a partnership that covers men’s and women’s national team games all the way through the 2026 World Cup. Partnering with U.S. Soccer gives Jim Beam access to a massive audience and a chance to stay culturally relevant, and they showed up in full force for us.

Jim Beam Brings The Party Before The Match

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The night before the game, Jim Beam hosted an epic kickoff party with U.S. Soccer at one of Atlanta’s Beltline gems, Ladybird Grove and Mess Hall. The vibes were instantly welcoming, the cocktails were on point, and the energy set the stage for the weekend ahead.

Then Saturday rolled around, and Jim Beam went all out again, hosting a block party just outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The experience was next level.

Source: Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF / Getty

Fans got a full Jim Beam lounge, live music, elevated cocktails, games, giveaways, a live DJ, and so much more. Families and fans of all ages came through, and the line to get into the Jim Beam experience wrapped around the courtyard.

Source: Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF / Getty

The brand was clearly the life of the party.

Source: Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF / Getty

Block Party Vibes And Family Fun In Atlanta

Once the block party wrapped up, we headed inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where we had premier seats to watch the men’s USA vs. Belgium matchup. These friendly matches give fans a rare preview of Team USA in action before the World Cup, which takes place June 11 through July 19 across 16 North American cities, including Atlanta. The stadium was packed with fans from all over, the energy was high, and everyone was buzzing with excitement about what’s to come this summer.

Team USA Takes The Field As Fans Chase Goals

Unfortunately, Team USA ran into a tough weekend on the pitch. They fell to Belgium 5-2 and then to Portugal 2-0, with both matches held in Atlanta. Still, Atlanta proved why it continues to be a top destination for major sporting events.

Dan Corso, with Atlanta’s World Cup Host Committee, said,

“Atlanta and our city and our state do big events very well. Inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, inside State Farm Arena, downtown on the core campus that we have, surrounded by 14,000 hotel rooms, all walkable. And you’ve got infrastructure with transportation and the airport that gets people here easily.” Even with the losses, the weekend was a win for fans thanks to Jim Beam. The brand brought people together, created memorable experiences, and showed that they are fully invested in U.S. Soccer. As we gear up for the World Cup this summer, keep your eyes and ears open. Jim Beam has something very special in the works, and fans will definitely want to get their hands on it.

From the pre-game party to the block party and finally to the big match, Jim Beam made sure the weekend was unforgettable. Team USA may be chasing wins, but the fans are already winning when experiences like this come through.

Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF

Jim Beam Fuels Fans Ahead Of World Cup With ATL Kickoff Party & Buzzy Block Bash [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com