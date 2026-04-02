Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images / Courtesy / MGM

Thursday morning, Netflix released its first official trailer for the new animated movie Swapped, with Michael B. Jordan and his adorable niece and nephew encouraging you to watch.

The animated adventure arrives on Netflix on May 1, starring the Oscar winner alongside Juno Temple. The move takes place in a fantasy world where a group of woodland creatures are on the brink of extinction.

The official synopsis reads: A buddy comedy about a small woodland creature (voiced by Michael B. Jordan) and a majestic bird (voiced by Juno Temple)—natural sworn enemies of The Valley—who suddenly swap bodies and must team up (while walking in each other’s feathers and fur) to survive the wildest adventure of their lives.

The movie was directed by Nathan Greno, who directed the Disney hit Tangled. The film was animated by Sundance Animation.

Swapped is Jordan’s first movie since receiving his award for Best Actor at the Oscars for Sinners.

You can check out the trailer below.

‘Swapped’ Trailer on Netflix Features Michael B. Jordan With His Niece & Nephew was originally published on foxync.com