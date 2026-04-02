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15 Fun Facts You Didn’t Know About Peanut Butter and Jelly The peanut butter and jelly sandwich is a classic. Simple, nostalgic, and somehow always hitting the spot. Whether it was in your lunchbox as a kid or a late night snack now, PB&J has been holding it down for generations. But there’s actually a lot more to this iconic combo than you might think. Here are 15 fun facts that might change the way you look at your next sandwich.

The first known peanut butter and jelly sandwich recipe appeared in the early 1900s. It was originally considered a high end snack, not a kids meal.

2. It Became Popular During World War II PB&J really took off when U.S. soldiers were given peanut butter and jelly in their rations. When they came home, the combo stuck.

3. Peanut Butter Was Once a Luxury Food Before it became a household staple, peanut butter was served in upscale tea rooms and health food restaurants.

4. Jelly vs Jam Actually Matters Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Jelly is made from fruit juice, while jam includes crushed fruit. That’s why jam usually has a thicker texture.

5. Americans Eat A LOT of PB&J The average American will eat around 2,000 to 3,000 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in their lifetime.

6. There’s a Right Way to Build It Some people swear by putting peanut butter on both slices of bread to keep the jelly from making it soggy.

7. It’s a Complete Protein Combo Peanut butter and bread together form a complete protein, making PB&J more balanced than it seems.

8. It Has Its Own Holiday April 2 is recognized as National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day in the United States.

9. Peanut Butter Isn’t Actually “Butter” Despite the name, peanut butter contains no dairy. It’s simply ground peanuts (and sometimes added oils or sugar).

10. It’s a Global Comfort Food… Kind Of While PB&J is huge in the U.S., many countries don’t grow up eating it and find the combo unusual.

11. Crunchy vs Smooth Is a Real Debate People are very passionate about their peanut butter texture. There’s no middle ground.

12. Elvis Had His Own Twist Elvis Presley was known for loving peanut butter sandwiches, often pairing it with bananas and even bacon.

13. PB&J Can Be Fancy Too From gourmet restaurants to food trucks, chefs have elevated PB&J with artisan bread, unique jams, and flavored peanut butters.

14. It’s One of the Most Packed School Lunches Ever PB&J has been a go to for parents for decades because it’s quick, affordable, and kids actually eat it.