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CLT Step TSA Officers Face Missed Paychecks

Published on April 1, 2026

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TSA security check with long lines and crowds of people at Charlotte International Airport, North Carolina
Source: UCG / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At Charlotte Douglas International Airport, leadership is stepping in as concerns grow over missed paychecks affecting Transportation Security Administration officers.

Airport officials say they’re working to support TSA workers who have experienced disruptions, helping ensure operations continue smoothly while also acknowledging the strain on employees. For many officers, these missed checks aren’t just an inconvenience — they impact rent, groceries, and everyday stability.

The airport’s response reflects a broader commitment to the people who keep travelers safe every day. From early mornings to late-night shifts, TSA officers are a constant presence, and officials say they deserve consistency and respect in return.

For many in Charlotte’s workforce, especially Black employees navigating rising costs, moments like this hit close to home. It’s about showing up for those who show up for everyone else.

Travelers are still being encouraged to plan ahead and remain patient as the situation unfolds.

Because behind every security line is a person doing their job — and in Charlotte, making sure they’re supported matters just as much as the destination.

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