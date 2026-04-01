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Zendaya Paid For A Bride’s Wedding Dress, Surprising A Fan

Zendaya Paid For A Bride’s Wedding Dress, With Law Roach By Her Side

The duo surprised a fan during a bridal appointment, helping her find the one and covering the cost.

Published on April 1, 2026

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Zendaya is clearly in her wedding era—whether it’s her own rumored nuptials, the bridal-coded fashion tied to her latest film, or showing up for a fan in a way no one saw coming. The fashion icon and actress recently surprised a fan by helping her choose a wedding dress—and then covered the cost—a once-in-a-lifetime experience during one of the most meaningful seasons of her life.

Law Roach & Zendaya Surprise A Bride With The Dress Appointment Of Her Dreams

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Source: Aliah Anderson / Getty

The lucky fan, Alexandra Warren, responded to a casting call tied to The Drama, expecting a standard bridal appointment. What she walked into was something entirely different.

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Alexandra and her fiancé, KB White, thought they were easing into the dress search. Instead, Law Roach stepped in and got to work—pulling gowns, talking through details, and helping her narrow in on the one. Then Zendaya joined, offering her perspective and sharing in the excitement like it was her own moment too.

“I felt like I was floating,” Alexandra said—and honestly, that tracks.

Still, she hesitated. She and her fiancé, both public interest lawyers, are mindful about spending, and the dress she loved came with a price tag that gave her pause.

And that’s when Zendaya stepped in and covered it.

Alexandra said they were stunned, trying to process it in real time. The kind of surprise that doesn’t just shift your day—it stays with you. “It felt like a dream come true,” she shared.

Zendaya Paid For A Bride’s Wedding Dress, With Law Roach By Her Side was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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