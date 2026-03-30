Lamar Odom Survived 12 Strokes, 6 Heart Attacks And A Coma — His Netflix Doc Finally Tells The Full Story

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Lamar Odom has lived many lives in the public eye, but his upcoming Netflix docuseries is pulling back the curtain on the chapter that nearly ended it all. Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom offers a raw look at the athlete’s rise, fall and remarkable survival. Read more and check out the trailer inside.

According to reporting from NJ.com, the documentary series revisits Odom’s 2015 overdose at a Nevada brothel — a moment that sent shockwaves through sports and entertainment. After years of battling addiction, Odom suffered kidney failure, 12 strokes, and six heart attacks. He was placed in a medically induced coma, with doctors unsure if he would ever recover.

The odds were stacked against him in every way. When Odom finally woke up, he was told he might never walk or speak again. Now, he is not only alive but able to reflect on that moment with clarity. He describes himself as a “walking miracle,” a phrase that feels earned considering the severity of what his body must have endured.

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The docuseries goes beyond the overdose. It traces Odom’s journey from NBA champion to one of the league’s most recognizable figures, including his time with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. It also explores the personal side of his life, such as his highly publicized marriage to Khloé Kardashian, who stood by his side during his hospitalization.

What makes this story resonate now is Odom’s continued commitment to recovery. He has been open about the tools he has used to stay sober, including rehab and alternative treatments. Earlier this year, he checked into a program to address marijuana use, recognizing it as a potential trigger for relapse. He has since shared that he is fully sober and taking life one day at a time.

The timing of the documentary feels intentional. Audiences are witnessing a man actively rebuilding his life in real time. The honesty in Odom’s story reflects addiction, accountability, and healing.

Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom positions his survival as a living testimony of resilience. It shows what it looks like to come back from the edge and keep going.

Be sure to tune into Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, premiering Mar. 31 on. Netflix.

Check out the trailer below:

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Lamar Odom Survived 12 Strokes, 6 Heart Attacks And A Coma — His Netflix Doc Finally Tells The Full Story was originally published on globalgrind.com