Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city Hits 700 Weeks On Billboard

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city Hits 700 Weeks — A Hip-Hop Milestone There are classic albums… and then there are timeless bodies of work that refuse to leave the culture. Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city has officially spent 700 weeks on the Billboard 200, becoming the first hip hop studio album in history to reach that milestone. Let that sink in. Over 13 years of consistent chart presence. This is not just longevity. This is legacy in real time.

From the moment GKMC dropped in 2012, it felt different. This was not just an album. It was a coming of age film in audio form, walking listeners through Kendrick’s experiences growing up in Compton. The storytelling, skits, and transitions made it feel like you were riding shotgun through his life. And clearly, people are still pressing play.

“Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe” Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. A cultural mood. This track became an anthem for protecting your peace long before that phrase became mainstream. Smooth, effortless, and endlessly replayable.

“Swimming Pools (Drank)” At first listen, it feels like a party record. But dig deeper, and it is a powerful critique of peer pressure and alcoholism. Kendrick flipped the narrative and people are still unpacking it today.

“Money Trees” Featuring Jay Rock, this track captures the hunger, dreams, and reality of chasing success. That hook still hits every time.

“m.A.A.d city” Pure energy. This record is chaotic in the best way. A raw, unfiltered look at the environment that shaped Kendrick. When this comes on, it is still a moment.

“Sing About Me, I’m Dying of Thirst” Arguably one of the greatest storytelling tracks in hip hop history. Nearly 12 minutes of reflection, pain, and perspective that showcases Kendrick at his absolute best.