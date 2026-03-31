Proposed Bill Aims to Rein In Costly Towing Charges

Source: Jason Armond / Getty

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Frustration is rising across Gaston County as drivers speak out after being hit with towing bills totaling thousands of dollars — charges many say feel excessive and unfair.

Now, lawmakers in North Carolina are being urged to step in, with a proposed bill that would cap towing fees and create a commission to regulate the industry. The goal: bring accountability to a system residents say has gone unchecked for far too long.

For working families already navigating rising costs, these surprise fees aren’t just inconvenient — they’re overwhelming. Some drivers report paying more to retrieve their vehicles than the cars are even worth.

And for many in the Black community, this hits deeper. It’s about equity, access, and not feeling taken advantage of in moments when you’re already vulnerable.

Community voices are getting louder, calling for transparency, fair pricing, and protections that put people over profit.

Because at the end of the day, getting your car towed shouldn’t mean losing your financial footing.

Lawmakers now face growing pressure to act — and residents are watching closely, ready for real change.