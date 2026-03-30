Dry Conditions Force North Carolina Into Burn Ban

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RALEIGH, N.C. — Officials across North Carolina are urging residents to press pause on outdoor burning as wildfire risks rise, issuing a statewide ban that affects all 100 counties.

The order immediately cancels all existing burning permits and halts the issuance of new ones until conditions improve. State leaders say dry weather, low humidity, and windy conditions have created the perfect setup for fires to spread quickly — and dangerously.

For many communities, especially in rural and underserved areas, burning yard debris has long been a common practice. But officials stress that right now, it’s simply not worth the risk.

From backyard brush piles to larger controlled burns, everything is off the table. Fire crews are already stretched, and preventing new fires is key to protecting homes, land, and lives.

For Black families rooted in tradition and land stewardship, this moment is about adjusting while staying safe — finding new ways to care for their spaces without putting the community at risk.

Authorities are asking everyone to stay alert, follow the ban, and report any signs of wildfire immediately.

Because in this season, safety has to come first — for everybody.