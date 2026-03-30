Papa Proof! Footage From Latto's 'Big Mama' Baby Shower Finally Confirms 21 Savage Coupledom

Latto and 21 Savage's baby shower invitations and decor feature their real names and a shared tattoo symbol.

Latto's estranged father attended the baby shower, indicating a thawing of their strained relationship.

Latto has previously expressed regret over mixing family and business, which led to her estrangement from her father.

Issa dad!

Latto has been teasing her relationship with 21 Savage for years, and thanks to their baby shower, we finally have some concrete coupledom confirmation.

Source: Anna Webber / Prince Williams

Since Latto announced her pregnancy earlier this month, social media detectives have been doing some of their best work to find out if her long-rumored boyfriend, 21 Savage, is the father. While there have been multiple clues in the past couple weeks that seem to confirm just that, it’s footage from her baby shower that really drives the point home.

Just last week, a video of Latto’s baby shower invitations made its way to social media. The Shade Room posted a video from Instagram user @babyjade, who posted footages of the announcements decked out in Latto’s signature cheetah print.

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The detail that had everyone talking was Latto and 21 Savage’s government names, Alyssa and Shéyaa, being front and center on the invites. Plus, between their names written in gold, it’s the same knife 21 has tattooed on his forehead.

But, if that wasn’t confirmation enough, the long-rumored couple had their baby shower over the weekend, and footage from the shindig serves as final confirmation that they are, indeed, a couple.

Latto’s father, Shayne Stephens, posted multiple videos from the baby shower, which was held at The Garden Room in Atlanta, GA. The rapper has been estranged from her dad in the past, a problem that started when Stephens worked as his daughter’s manager. During a cover interview for XXL’s Winter 2023 issue, Latto said she regrets mixing family with business.

“I’ve had a lot of regrets… Mixing family and business, that’s, like, one of my biggest regrets. I was introduced to everyone with my dad as my manager, and now we don’t even speak, so it’s like, I hate that,” she said. “They be saying [your parent as your manager] never works out anyway, so I wish I would have just never even did it.”

Because of their history, a lot of fans were simply happy to see Shayne in attendance–but, of course, others were on the prowl for any tidbits of information from the baby shower. While 21 wasn’t visible in the videos from the baby shower, both rappers’ initials–A and S–were fixed on the wall, with the same knife emblem from the invites right in the middle.

In one video Stephens posted, Latto can be seen taking pictures with Chicago Sky star Angel Reese. In another, Latto’s father poses with the rapper’s little sister, Brooklyn Nikole.

Even though 21 Savage can’t be spotted in the video posted by Latto’s dad, their initials plastered all over the party seems like the final piece we need to finish this puzzle–especially after so many other clues.

Despite these ongoing rumors, Latto recently told Paper she has no intention of addressing or confirming anything about her relationship. According to her, she’s been with her partner for years and is not bothered by public chatter surrounding their status.

“I have nothing to prove no anyone. I have no rumor to clear up,” she said. “I’ve been with my man for years now, and it ain’t going nowhere. To me, that’s clearly a result of me moving and operating how I do.”

Papa Proof! Footage From Latto's 'Big Mama' Baby Shower Finally Confirms 21 Savage Coupledom was originally published on bossip.com