Kash Patel Personal Emails Exposed By Hackers Linked To Iran

Source: Heather Diehl / Getty

As the Trump administration’s out-of-nowhere war on Iran rages on, FBI director Kash Patel’s personal email account has been hacked and exposed on social media, and the hackers to be part of a group affiliated with Iranian intelligence — as if this administration wasn’t already leak-prone enough. (I’m looking at you, Pete Hegseth.)

According to the New York Times, Patel’s emails and photographs began circulating online Friday and were posted on a website that included the name “Handala Team,” which would indicate that the group is Iranian, but, apparently, there’s also a chance that Russian interlopers are interfering in U.S. business, once again.

From the Times:

Handala, a pro-Iranian hacktivist group, is associated with the country’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security and is known for conducting “hack and leak” operations. However, cybersecurity tools indicated that the website was being hosted by a computer server in Russia, which has a long history of hack-and-dump operations, including Democratic emails during the 2016 election. The site’s domain was registered on March 19 by an entity that appeared to identify itself as the Kingdom of Tonga.

Still, the FBI seems to be pretty sure Iranian hackers are behind the email dump, and the State Department has offered a $10 million reward for information that would lead to identifying the Handala Hack Team out of Iran, which FBI spokesman Ben Williamson called “a group that has frequently targeted U.S. government officials.”

“The F.B.I. is aware of malicious actors targeting Director Patel’s personal email information, and we have taken all necessary steps to mitigate potential risks associated with this activity,” Williamson said in a statement. “The information in question is historical in nature and involves no government information.”

Most of what the hackers, whoever they are, exposed was from years before Patel was appointed by President Donald Trump to lead the bureau. According to Reuters, they published more than 300 emails that appeared to show a mix of personal and work correspondence, dating between 2010 and 2019. According to the Times, the most recent email was from February 2022. The Times also noted: “There were indications that whoever hacked Mr. Patel was holding back additional materials: The main website had images of attachments to emails that do not appear to be in the initial release, like a version of his résumé from 2016. That version said he had received an award from the C.I.A. whose details were classified.”

Of course, there’s still the question of why the government remains so vulnerable to foreign hacking, despite the FBI and U.S. intelligence agencies already knowing this could happen, especially now that the country has been plunged into another war nobody asked for.

More from the Times:

In September 2024, the F.B.I. warned that hackers linked to the Guard Corps were targeting current and former senior U.S. officials, journalists and others associated with U.S. political campaigns. “The targets usually have some nexus to Iranian and Middle Eastern affairs,” the bureau said in an advisory.

There was also a U.S. intelligence assessment reviewed by Reuters on March 2 that indicated this could happen. Reuters also noted that while Iran-linked hackers initially kept a low profile when the U.S. and Israeli governments began launching unprovoked missile strikes on Iran, they have ramped up their cyberattacks as the conflict has dragged on, and are boasing about leaking the personal data of officials and federal agencies, including defense agencies. In fact, Handala on Thursday claimed to have published the personal data of dozens of employees with Lockheed Martin, a defense company with personnel stationed in the Middle East.

Wars of choice tend to bring unforeseen issues, good people. Vote accordingly in the future.

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Kash Patel Personal Emails Exposed By Hackers Linked To Iran was originally published on newsone.com