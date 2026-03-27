Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI After Rollover Car Crash

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Tiger Woods has been involved in another car accident.

According to WPTV, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office says he was driving on Jupiter Island near his home around 2 pm.

WPTV’s video from the accident scene shows Woods’ black Land Rover lying on the driver’s side.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek held a press conference in which he said that Woods was physically okay and able to climb out of the car.

“The investigation started, and initially, right off the top, it did appear that the driver of the Land Rover might be impaired,” Budensiek said. “He was lethargic on scene, and we believe it was what he was intoxicated on at the time of the crash.”

Woods reportedly complied with a breathalyzer and blew a 0.00, but refused to give a urine sample.

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Woods was subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI and faces misdemeanor charges for property damage and refusal to submit to a test.

Budensiek explained that a pick-up truck pulling a pressure washing trailer was ahead of the Land Rover, and that the driver kept noticing the SUV trying to “overtake him,” and in the last second, the Land Rover swerved to avoid a crash. Instead, it clipped the back of the trailer, causing it to lean over and eventually roll.

This is the second serious car accident Woods has been involved in over the last few years, with the first coming in 2021. He was driving to his California home when he lost control of his car, crossed the median, and rolled into the brush. Cops needed the jaws of life to get him out of the mangled wreckage, and he nearly needed his leg amputated.

He faced a grueling recovery, but eventually made it back to the course, competing in the 2022 Masters Tournament. Tests showed no drugs or alcohol played a part in that accident.

Prior to that, in 2017, he was arrest for a DUI, also while he was driving near his Jupiter home. Police found him sleeping in his car under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

See social media’s reaction to the latest crash and DUI arrest below.