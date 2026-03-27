Cold War: George Gervin & Caleb Williams Are Fighting Over The "Iceman" Nickname

Source:

With NIL deals and players now taking hold of their agency, branding has never been more important in sports.

For many players, that starts with a catchy nickname, and that’s ignited a war between an NBA legend and an NFL newcomer in the midst of solidifying himself.

When the name “Iceman” rolls off the tongue, the first athlete that comes to mind is George Gervin. But now, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams wants to use it, and the NBA legend has taken legal action.

It started earlier this month when Williams submitted four trademark applications of the Iceman nickname, including a logo of the moniker and two that include it alongside silhouettes of his pass to Rome Odunze in the Bears’ playoff win over the Green Bay Packers.

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Williams wants the name on everything, including “footballs, sweatshirts, T-shirts, hats, jerseys, jackets, vests, water bottles, mugs, bags, backpacks, luggage, sunglasses, posters, and downloadable trading cards.”

The nickname comes from his stoic and confident nature in crunch time, which he highlights by flexing his bicep and rubbing the muscle as if he’s shivering.

But decades before Williams was even born, there was Gervin, who owned the nickname, and now the 73-year-old is suggesting he respect his elders.

“I’ve got nothing but respect for [Williams],” Gervin told the Times. “He’s already proved greatness and his potential upside is great. Like an ‘Iceman.’ But that name is taken. All I’m saying is: Young fella, we’ve already got one ‘Iceman.’”

Jerald Barisano, the president and CEO of Gervin Global Management, has also jumped in, saying that miscommunication has led to Gervin not actually owning the nickname, which was only filed for the trademark four days after Williams did the same.

So Gervin’s team is angling that his legacy takes precedence over who technically filed first, with Barisano adding, “We are hoping the inspectors will do the right thing. All they’ve got to do is one Google search, and they’ll see hundreds and hundreds of articles on the ‘Iceman,’ George Gervin.”

Gervin, one of the 75 greatest players in NBA history, played his best years during his 11 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs and earned the nickname for being so laid-back on the court; no matter how monstrous the numbers he put up, he never seemed to sweat.

Also, has anyone alerted Drake? After all, his hotly anticipated Iceman album is on the way?

See how social media is reacting to the trademark war below.