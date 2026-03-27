Delusional White Conservatives Are Predictably Big Mad At Druski

Source: Druski / X video

Look, let’s make one thing clear:

White conservatives deserve to be mad at Druski.

For those who haven’t seen it yet, comedian and YouTuber Druski has released a new skit in which his makeup artist transformed him into a white woman, allowing him to play a role that seemed very much to be a parody of Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk.

Now, Druski captioned his video, “How Conservative Women in America act,” so he didn’t mention Kirk specifically, but he did depict, among other things, the pyrotechnic-heavy MAGA pep rally she and tens of thousands of right-wingers pretended was her husband’s funeral, and her encouraging every “young, white male man” to fight against being disenfranchised, as if white men weren’t overrepresented in literally every aspect of the Western world’s power structure. (Or maybe she was talking about young, white postal workers? I hear they can get pretty stressed. They didn’t create the expression “going postal” because young, Black mailmen were out here shooting shit up.)

But if not for those references, Druski could have been depicting White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Megyn Kelly, Tomi Lahren, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lara Trump, or damn near every female Fox News host ever.

I’m sorry, but these women all represent a certain archetype.

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Anyway, the salty, white response to Druski’s skit was pretty similar to what it was the first time he went viral for disguising himself as a white person. Delusional Caucasians across the MAGA-net are predictably complaining that white people could never get away with using blackface to mock a prominent Black person, or making fun of a Black person who has died, or their grieving family members.

Now, look, we could go into a whole history lesson about how “white face” isn’t really a thing the way blackface is, because there were no anti-white minstrel shows aimed at further dehumanizing white people for a Black audience in a Black supremacist society—or we could just laugh at their white-and-fragile feelings.

Besides, these perpetually offended whites are invoking anti-Black hypotheticals that already exist in abundance right now, in the modern day.

Right-wing pundits and podcasters have been making racist George Floyd jokes since the day of his murder—as they have done to Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, and many other high-profile victims of police and vigilante violence—and have faced zero consequences for doing so.

White people, including the president of the United States, have posted images of Barack and Michelle Obama depicted as apes, along with other racist images of prominent Black people, and the consequences pretty much always begin and end with people getting upset on social media.

Black people get collectively mocked, degraded, and propagandized by white racists every single day, and if there were truly a pattern of those white racists being held accountable for it, then it would stop, but it doesn’t.

Again, we could waste our breath explaining all of this to the loudest and proudest white nationalists across the internet—who, along with their president, never miss an opportunity to spread hate speech in public settings—or we can just practice our backstroke in the flood of white tears.

In fact, I’m about to go for a swim right now.

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Delusional White Conservatives Are Predictably Big Mad At Druski was originally published on newsone.com