Kim Kardashian, Ray J’s Secret Sex Tape Settlement Comes to Light

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Kim Kardashian and Ray J will forever be linked to the infamous sextape that was either released or secretly leaked (depending on which story you believe) and now a secret settlement between the former couple is no longer a secret.

According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian and Ray J worked out a secret settlement in 2023 that would’ve stopped either of them from commenting on their sex tape. And you can read the whole thing here.

“Kim and Kris submitted the deal executed by the mother-daughter duo, along with Ray J and his mother, Sonja Norwood, in April 2023. The deal was titled ‘Confidential Settlement Agreement and Mutual General Release,’” TMZ reports.

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The settlement notes that “The parties have agreed to enter this agreement addressing all past, current, or future claims, disputes, causes of action, defenses, and alleged losses, including without limitation, all claims and defenses arising out of or concerning the subject matter of the sex tape.”

The deal states that Ray J agrees not to hold Hulu or Disney responsible for the claims that may have been made on The Kardashians, which airs on Hulu.

There was also a provision in the deal that all parties agree not to “disparage or impugn the character, reputation, integrity, honesty, business or business practices” of each other.

TMZ notes that the contract was filed as part of the ongoing lawsuit by Kim and Kris against Ray J over comments he made claiming that federal agencies were investigating and possibly set to bring charges against the famous family.

Ray J countersued both Kim and Kris, claiming that they, the two masterminds of the Kardashians’ glow up, have “spent two decades peddling the false story that the sex tape that Kardashian filmed with her former boyfriend [Ray J] was leaked against her will.”

Ray J claims that Kim and Kris approached him in 2023 with an agreement that would stop both parties from speaking about the sex tape and adds that he was paid $6 million as part of the deal. He also notes that there were financial penalties built into the contract should either side break the agreement.

Just one month after the agreement was finalized, Ray J claims that the duo broke the don’t talk about the sex tape clause as they discussed it on their Hulu reality show.

See social media’s reaction to the uncovered filing below.