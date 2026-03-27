Is It Finally Over? Senate Approves DHS Funding For TSA Without ICE/Border Patrol, House Vote Pending

Senate passed bipartisan bill to restore DHS funding, excluding immigration enforcement agencies

Shutdown caused massive TSA staffing shortages and travel delays, despite available solutions

Trump and GOP prolonged crisis by linking TSA funding to immigration agenda, then accepted bill without it

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Is it FINALLY over??? Will travelers FINALLY be able to fly without egregiously long TSA lines???

NBC News is reporting that the Senate has unanimously approved a funding bill to restore operations at the Department of Homeland Security, setting up a decisive vote in the House that could finally end a weeks-long crisis that left TSA workers unpaid for more than a month. Notably, the legislation does not include funding for immigration enforcement agencies like ICE or Border Patrol, a key sticking point that had fueled the standoff. The rare moment of unity in the Senate underscores just how avoidable the disruption was—and how long it took for Republicans and Donald Trump to reverse course after weeks of political brinkmanship.

The shutdown began on February 14, when DHS funding lapsed amid a standoff driven largely by Republican demands to tie agency funding to immigration enforcement priorities. Democrats pushed for a clean bill that would fund essential operations like the Transportation Security Administration while continuing negotiations on broader policy disputes. Republicans refused, insisting on linking TSA funding to agencies like ICE and Border Patrol, an approach that ultimately delayed paychecks for tens of thousands of frontline airport workers.

The consequences quickly spiraled. Airports nationwide experienced massive delays as TSA staffing levels dropped under the strain of workers going unpaid. Many officers called out or quit entirely, unable to sustain themselves financially while continuing to perform critical national security duties. What should have been a routine funding process instead turned into a prolonged crisis, disrupting travel and placing enormous pressure on a workforce already stretched thin.

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Despite mounting public frustration, Republicans failed multiple times to advance legislation that would reopen DHS without their preferred immigration provisions. At the center of the impasse was Trump, whose shifting demands and resistance to compromise prolonged negotiations. Even as airport lines grew and staffing shortages worsened, he signaled opposition to bipartisan efforts that would have restored TSA pay sooner without addressing his broader agenda.

In the absence of a deal, the administration explored extraordinary measures to temporarily pay TSA workers, an implicit acknowledgment of the severity of the situation, but also a clear sign that the crisis itself was avoidable. Meanwhile, immigration enforcement agencies that Republicans sought to prioritize remained central to the political fight, even as airport security operations faltered.

Now, with the Senate finally passing a unanimous bill that deliberately excludes funding for ICE and Border Patrol, the focus shifts to the House, where lawmakers are expected to vote next. The agreement reflects a late recognition that essential workers should not be held hostage to unrelated policy disputes.

Still, the damage is done. TSA employees went more than a month without pay, not because there was no solution, but because Trump and Republican lawmakers chose to prolong a shutdown in pursuit of their immigration agenda, only to ultimately accept a bill that leaves those very priorities out.

Is It Finally Over? Senate Approves DHS Funding For TSA Without ICE/Border Patrol, House Vote Pending was originally published on bossip.com