Maui Is Back… But That Wig Stole the Show

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HOLLYWOOD — Whew, the internet is cutting UP after the first look at Moana dropped, and yes — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is back as Maui, muscles, tattoos… and a wig that has social media in a chokehold.

Now don’t get it twisted — The Rock still looks like The Rock. Big energy, big presence, big everything. But that wig? Baby, it’s got folks debating from group chats to timelines. Some say it’s giving “island vibes,” others say it’s giving “Halloween aisle 7.” Either way, it’s trending.

The live-action remake of Moana is already one of the most talked-about films on the way, and Johnson reprising his role has fans excited for the nostalgia and the culture. Still, leave it to Black Twitter (and aunties everywhere) to clock every detail — because if it’s one thing we’re gonna do, it’s tell the truth with a little humor on the side.

Despite the wig discourse, many are here for the moment, celebrating Polynesian culture getting another big-screen shine.

One thing’s for sure — whether you love it or laugh at it, The Rock got everybody watching.