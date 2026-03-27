Charlotte’s Food Desert Crisis Comes Into Focus

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new film is putting a spotlight on a quiet crisis impacting thousands across Mecklenburg County — access to fresh, affordable food. According to the project, nearly 15% of residents live in areas considered food deserts, where grocery options are limited or simply out of reach.

That reality became impossible to ignore during a recent winter storm, when icy roads and store shortages exposed just how fragile food access can be. For many families, especially in underserved Black communities, the storm didn’t just bring inconvenience — it brought uncertainty.

The film captures stories of residents forced to travel miles for basic groceries or rely on corner stores that often lack healthy options. It’s a cycle that impacts not just meals, but long-term health, wellness, and opportunity.

For Black women holding households together, this issue hits close to home — balancing budgets, nutrition, and care in systems that don’t always provide equal access.

Community leaders say the conversation is long overdue, calling for more investment in grocery infrastructure and local solutions.

Because in Charlotte, access to fresh food shouldn’t depend on your zip code.