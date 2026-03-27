“New Role, Same Mission: Robbins Goes No. 2”

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a move that blends experience with a message of unity, Ricky Robbins is stepping into a major leadership role as chief deputy under Garry McFadden, beginning April 1.

The appointment comes after a competitive primary race between the two men, showing that leadership can still come together for the greater good of the community. Now, Robbins will serve as second-in-command, helping guide the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office through daily operations and long-term strategy.

With more than 40 years in law enforcement, Robbins brings deep roots and real experience — from patrol to SWAT to homicide investigations — all grounded in service to Charlotte’s people. (WSOC TV)

For many Black women in the community, this moment reflects something bigger than politics. It’s about growth, collaboration, and choosing progress over division — a reminder that leadership can evolve and still stay accountable to the people.

As Mecklenburg County continues to grow, this new partnership signals a renewed focus on safety, trust, and community connection.

In this next chapter, the message is clear: unity is power, and the work continues.