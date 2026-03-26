Star-Studded Show Bardi Brings Out Her Children, Cash Cobain, Lil Kim & Natalie Nunn During First Sold-Out MSG Tour Date

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Cardi B is proving once again that her star power hits different, especially when she’s on her home turf. The Bronx native has shut down Madison Square Garden with not one but two sold-out shows, turning her Little Miss Drama Tour stop into a full-on hometown celebration.

According to Billboard, Cardi’s back-to-back March dates at MSG sold out ahead of time, marking a major milestone in her first-ever headlining arena tour. Nearly a decade after “Bodak Yellow” changed her life, the Grammy award-winning rapper continues to level up. Now, she’s packing out one of the most iconic venues in the world.

And if you thought she was going to keep it cute for New York City, think again.

Footage and recaps from Complex show Cardi stepping on stage with unmatched energy, commanding the crowd from the jump.

At one point, she even had the audience taking shots in unison, leaning all the way into her promise that every show feels like a celebration.

True to Cardi fashion, the night was packed with personality, surprises as she brought out fellow New York native Cash Cobain to perform their collab.

Social media clips captured even more star-studded moments as fans raved over appearances from Lil’ Kim and Baddies star Natalie Nunn as well.

And even Cardi’s kids, Kulture Kiari Cephus and Wave Set Cephus hit the stage.

Backstage Cardi was also spotted with her second youngest, Blossom, who she carried on her hip…

and Ciara kicked it with Cardi and Kim.

Beyond the surprise guests, Cardi kept fans entertained with her signature humor and unfiltered storytelling. She even joked about her pre-fame days in the Bronx, reminding the crowd just how far she has come. That mix of relatability and superstar presence is exactly why her fans ride so hard for her.

The Little Miss Drama Tour—which kicked off in February and wraps in April—is designed to feel like a party, and Cardi makes good on that promise every night. As she told Billboard, if she could give out free liquor, she would. And honestly, the vibe already feels like she does.

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

From flying over the crowd to facing her fear of heights “for the plot,” Cardi delivers a show that is as over the top as her personality. Selling out Madison Square Garden is such a special moment for the Bronx-born entertainer.

Cardi B is still that girl.

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Star-Studded Show Bardi Brings Out Her Children, Cash Cobain, Lil Kim & Natalie Nunn During First Sold-Out MSG Tour Date was originally published on bossip.com