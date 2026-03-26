Ayesha Curry Addresses Misconception That Steph Curry Wasn't Her Type: "It Was Very Rude"

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

Nearly half a billion dollars in career earnings, a four-time NBA champion, and is known as the best shooter in NBA history. Most people would love it if their partner had those accolades, but for Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha, she wasn’t so sure.

Ayesha has admitted in the past that she didn’t like dating athletes because she didn’t feel they were her type, and now, a decade later, she spoke about the comment on the IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson podcast.

“It was a very disrespectful comment on my part. It was very rude,” she admits before explaining what she meant and where she was in her life.

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“I was 14 years old,” Ayesha said. “I had very textbook misconceptions—the ideas of athletes, the jock stereotype. I was a theater nerd, so I think I was protecting my peace.”

She remembers “It was an assignment one day in class, and the teacher told us to write down what we would look for, and it was in capital letters. God is funny.”

The 37-year-old then addresses the misconception that Steph specifically wasn’t her type.

“People, for some reason, think that in the past I’ve said that he wasn’t my type, but what I was saying was, I didn’t think I was his type,” she explained. “‘Cause this was Mr. Cool, and so, I kind of sold myself short in thinking that there’s no way. He must just like me as a friend.”

Steph admits she did “leave the door open” and would answer whenever he texted or called.

Still, she was oblivious at times, even recounting a story where he was over her house just about every night for two weeks straight, and upon her realizing he had a crush on her, he sarcastically said, “You think I’ve been coming over here every night for the past two weeks to play NBA 2K with your brothers?”

See social media’s reaction to Ayesha finally addressing the comments below.