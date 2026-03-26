J. Cole Tight-Lipped On Infamous Diddy Fight Over Fears He'll "Destroy" Him Further, Backlash Ensues

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J. Cole’s known for breaking the status quo. So instead of going on a media run before his album, nearly two months after, he’s stopping by some of your favorite outlets to chop it up on everything The Fall-Off and beyond.

After going viral for awkwardly peacing it up with Cam’ron after the Dipset frontman sued him for basically ducking and dodging him, and sitting on the fence in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, he’s got at least one more controversial take on Talk With Flee.

This time it’s related to Diddy, and their alleged fight over a decade ago that he’s always refused to talk about, and apparently, he is still tight-lipped.

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“It’s such an ill story,” Cole begins. “We did a podcast maybe a year and a half ago, me and Ib, where we ran through the first part of my career up until 2014 Forest Hills Drive, and we had a whole episode that was about that night.”

Cole’s team was ready to drop the episode because, at the time, he had no problems with Diddy, adding that “even after that, it was cleaned up quickly, and we were in a good spot,” and later featured Diddy on The Off-Season.

But then, Diddy’s downfall began when he was accused of RICO, prostitution charges, and the video of him assaulting Cassie went public.

“So we was gon put it out like ‘Cool enough time has passed, he ain’t gon feel no way.’ And then all the sh-t happened with him,” Cole continues. “And I was just like, ‘Nah,’ it felt like damn near kicking a man while he’s down. It would have given the news and the world more ammo to destroy this dude.“

Rumor has it that in 2013, when Kendrick laid claim to rap’s throne on “Control,” an angry Diddy tried to approach him and pour a drink on him at an MTV VMAs afterparty. Cole intervened, and a scuffle ensued.

Cole briefly mentioned it on “Let Go My Hand,” rapping, “My last scrap was with Puff Daddy, who would’ve thought it?/I bought that n-gga album in seventh grade and played it so much/You would’ve thought my favorite rapper was Puff/ Back then I ain’t know sh-t, now I know too much.”

Now, social media is up in arms that he didn’t have any vitriol for Diddy.

See the reactions below.