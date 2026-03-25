Source: Kevin Carter / Getty

Around 2,000 soldiers from Fort Bragg’s 82nd Airborne Division are getting ready to head to the Middle East.

The Pentagon says this deployment is part of a larger effort to strengthen U.S. military presence in the region during a time of rising tensions.

These troops are part of a special unit called the Immediate Response Force, which is always on standby to deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours.

While the exact departure date hasn’t been announced, sources say the soldiers could leave very soon.

The 82nd Airborne Division is known for its ability to move quickly and take control of dangerous areas, often by parachuting in. However, not all missions involve jumping from planes. Their flexibility and training make them a key part of U.S. military plans.

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This deployment comes as the U.S. continues military operations in the Middle East, targeting sites in Iran like missile facilities and naval ships. So far, these operations have hit over 9,000 targets. While 290 U.S. service members have been injured, most of the injuries have been minor.

Families are also finding ways to help children cope with a parent’s absence. Experts suggest recording bedtime stories or sharing keepsakes to maintain a sense of connection while their loved ones are away.

As these Fort Bragg soldiers prepare to leave, their mission highlights the important role they play in protecting U.S. interests abroad—and the sacrifices they and their families make to serve.

NC Fort Bragg Troops Prepare for Deployment to Middle East was originally published on thelightnc.com