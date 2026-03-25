What ‘Down Low’ Discourse Keeps Us From Seeing About Harmful Men

Source: WWE / Getty

We have taught people to fear a type of man before we have taught them how to recognize a harmful one.

So when secrecy shows up, when betrayal shows up, when a man is exposed, when same-sex intimacy enters the story, many people reach for the same explanation: he must be down low. The label arrives fast. Faster than the facts. Faster than the pattern. Faster than the harder questions that might actually protect somebody.

I understand why.

Fear does not have to be perfectly reasoned to be real. Many Black communities learned to make meaning out of pain with whatever language was available: secrecy, cheating, shame, abandonment, disease panic, masculinity, betrayal, and public humiliation. Those are not abstract things. Those are lived things. So I am not interested in mocking what people fear.

I am interested in asking whether the framework we have been given is actually helping us survive.

Because the label is not the warning sign.

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A man being private is not the same thing as a man being deceptive. A man being queer is not the same thing as a man being exploitative. A man being closeted is not the same thing as a man being abusive. And yet public conversation keeps collapsing all of those possibilities into one category, as if hidden sexuality explains every form of relational harm.

It does not.

What harms people is not always who a man desires. Often it is how he moves. The lying. The split realities. The image management. The entitlement. The way he uses one person for comfort, another for status, another for sex, another for labor, another for silence. The way accountability seems to humiliate him more than wrongdoing does. The way exposure turns him cruel. The way the same confusion follows him from room to room, partner to partner, context to context, while the public still treats him like a mystery instead of a pattern.

That is why Dwight Howard is such a revealing public case. Howard was one of the defining stars of his era, an eight-time All-Star who led Orlando to the 2009 NBA Finals and won three straight Defensive Player of the Year awards. Greatness that visible often becomes a shield. People read talent as character. They read charisma as goodness. They read institutional validation as proof that whatever damage surrounds a man cannot really be that serious.

For years, public conversation about Dwight Howard has kept circling around sexuality, rumor, and spectacle. You can see that in the way coverage around him has repeatedly centered the Stephen Harper civil suit and its sexual-assault allegations, and later the dismissal of that suit with prejudice, as well as in the way recent reporting around his marriage collapse has been consumed through scandal and viral reaction rather than through a deeper conversation about pattern. But the more useful question has always been: how does he treat the people who enter his orbit?

That question matters because harmful people are often harmful across contexts. The details may differ. The partners may differ. The public language may differ. But the pattern echoes.

Royce Reed matters here because she represents a pattern this culture repeats with devastating consistency. A woman names harm, instability, and concern, and gets filtered through stereotype before she is treated like a credible witness. In recent coverage of Amy Luciani’s allegations, both Complex and HotNewHipHop noted Royce Reed’s response and that people had ignored versions of these warnings before. Earlier coverage of Amy Luciani’s 2025 filing also tracked Royce’s reaction when Amy first moved to divorce Howard after less than six months of marriage. She gets read through misogyny, through colorism, through the “crazy ex” trope, through the “bitter baby mother” trope, through all the familiar shortcuts people use when they do not want to take a woman seriously. We say we want warning signs, but often what we really want is a warning delivered by someone we already find polished, respectable, quiet enough, and easy to believe.

That is not a side issue. That is part of how harm survives.

That is exactly what “down low” discourse does at its worst. It turns sexuality into the headline and leaves the worldview untouched.

The worldview is what matters.

In 2023, Stephen Harper filed a civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault, battery, and false imprisonment arising from a 2021 encounter at Howard’s Georgia home, as ESPN reported when the case was active. Howard denied the allegations and said the encounter was consensual. The suit was later dismissed with prejudice, according to ESPN. That outcome does not prove the allegations. It also does not erase the larger cultural problem. A story involving a famous athlete and a young gay man became easy to consume as sexual intrigue, when the harder question should have been about power, asymmetry, denial, and the public appetite for spectacle over discernment.

Then came the collapse around Howard’s marriage to Amy Luciani. People reported in July 2025 that Luciani filed for divorce after about six months of marriage, calling it irretrievably broken, and that a mutual restraining order was also filed. More recently, other outlets reported that Luciani publicly made allegations involving cocaine use and CPS, and that a new report says Howard has now filed for divorce himself, including Sporting News and Hollywood Unlocked. Howard has publicly denied at least some of the allegations, including the cocaine claim, in reporting from outlets including the Times of India. I cannot verify his motive. But many women know this pattern intimately: some men cannot tolerate being left, named, or publicly defined by the harm around them, so they rush to reclaim authorship of the ending. They need the story to show that they left first. They need control of the final frame.

Once you start looking there, the story changes.

It is no longer mainly about whether a man is DL. It is about whether he lies as a lifestyle. Whether he tells different truths in different rooms. Whether he needs one version of himself for the public, another for his partner, another for the woman raising his child, another for the person he wants sexually, another for the person whose silence protects him. Whether he depends on people while resenting their needs. Whether he wants access without accountability. Whether he wants intimacy without reciprocity. Whether he wants the benefits of closeness while refusing the obligations of honesty.

That is the profile.

And it is important to say that this pattern exceeds Dwight Howard and exceeds any DL frame. That is why Matthew Knowles is not a “down low” case. He is a case of entitlement, extraction, and the urge to control the story while minimizing the women whose labor built his power. The immediate reference there is the recent E! coverage of Mathew Knowles abruptly ending an interview after Tina Knowles’ role in helping build Destiny’s Child was raised. That is not a sexuality story. It is a control story.

Cam Newton is not a “down low” case. He is a case of a man publicly devaluing women for circumstances his own choices help produce, while still positioning himself as the authority on their worth. That is grounded in reporting on his February 2026 comments that a woman’s “value” gets lower the more children she has, alongside recent coverage noting that he has nine children and has publicly explained why he does not want marriage. Different men. Different optics. Same lesson: labels are weak tools for identifying harmful behavior.

That is the deeper point.

Some men do not merely want love. They want infrastructure. They want devotion, admiration, labor, emotional cover, sexual access, childbearing, loyalty, and silence. They want women and partners who make them feel bigger, but they resent the fact that those same women and partners are full people with needs, voices, and power of their own. They can depend on somebody deeply and still punish her. They can need her and still devalue her. They can build their life on other people’s labor while publicly diminishing the very people holding the structure up.

That is what people need better language for.

Not every secretive man is abusive. Not every closeted man is deceptive. Not every queer man is harmful. But secrecy by itself is too blunt a category to protect us. It may trigger alarm. It does not build discernment.

Discernment asks different questions.

Does he tell the truth consistently?

Does he become cruel when confronted?

Does he need different people for different functions while refusing them dignity?

Does he devalue the very people whose labor, bodies, loyalty, and silence make his life easier?

Does the same confusion keep surfacing around him, even when the names and circumstances change?

Does he want partnership, or does he want infrastructure?

Those are better safety tools than stereotypes.

Homophobia and transphobia do not just stigmatize queer and trans people. They also make harmful men harder to analyze because they train us to obsess over who a man desires rather than how he treats the people within his reach.

So no, I am not telling people to ignore secrecy. I am saying secrecy alone is too weak a framework to protect us.

Concern deserves better tools than stereotypes. Fear deserves better tools than rumor. Safety deserves better tools than the racialized shorthand of “down low,” a term that too often turns queerness into a scandal and leaves harmful men underanalyzed.

The label may tell us what people fear.

The pattern tells us what people survive.

Dominique Morgan, Sexual Health Expert, Adolescent Health Educator and Advocate, is an award-winning artist, philanthropist, and the Founder & CEO of Starks & Whitiker Consulting. Her work has been featured in Forbes, MTV, Essence, and more. Follow her on TikTok @thedominiquemorgan.



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What ‘Down Low’ Discourse Keeps Us From Seeing About Harmful Men was originally published on newsone.com