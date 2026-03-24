Bump Watch 2026: All The Celeb Moms-To-Be We’re Celebrating Right Now

Source: Rich Polk/2026GG / Getty

Spring delivers glowing skin, soft life energy, and some of the sweetest baby news we’ve seen in a minute. From red carpet reveals to surprise social media announcements, 2026 is shaping up to be a major year for celebrity pregnancies. Check out all the beauties on our 2026 bump watch inside.

According to a recent Essence roundup, stars across music, film, sports, and reality TV are stepping into new chapters of motherhood and doing it in style. Reports from People and Buzzfeed also highlight how these announcements continue to dominate headlines and timelines alike.

And yes, the glow is real.

From rappers and runway favorites to Olympic champions and your favorite TV personalities, this year’s bump watch feels like a celebration of growth, softness, and new beginnings. Whether it is a first baby or another addition to a growing family, each announcement carries its own story and energy.

Below, we are rounding up the celebrity pregnancies that have everyone talking. Consider this your official 2026 bump watch gallery.