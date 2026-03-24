Iran Denies Trump's Claims Of Peace Talks To End The Unprovoked War

Source: STR / Getty

It appears that President Donald Trump lies so often and compulsively that he has forgotten the people he is including in his lies can see and hear him. This, of course, is fine so long as those people are MAGA-humping sycophants, who will back what he says no matter how detached it is from reality, but what happens when those who would need to corroborate Trump’s dubious claims are people who are not his loyalists or even his friends, and have no incentive to back him?

Well, for that answer, we needn’t look any further than officials in Iran, who are denying the president’s claims that they are in the process of negotiating with the United States to reach a “total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East,” as Trump told reporters on Monday in an effort to clean up the bad press he has gotten due to the war he and the Israeli government started, and have failed to rally allies behind.

According to the New York Times, Trump claimed Jared Kushner, his son-in-law, and Steve Witkoff, one of his most senior advisers, were leading the talks with Iranian officials, and suggested those talks have been productive.

“We have had very, very strong talks,” he said. “We’ll see where they lead. We have major points of agreement.”

Now, to be fair, there reportedly are a few Iranian officials who have, at the very least, provided vague confirmation that discussions have happened, but that came after the Iranian government publicly denied Trump’s claim, including parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who called it “fake news” that is “intended to manipulate financial and oil markets and to escape the quagmire in which America and Israel are trapped.”

From the Times:

The prospect of negotiations to end the war launched by the United States and Israel on Feb. 28 sharply reversed some of the steep declines in global financial markets. But Iran publicly denied that negotiations were taking place, with the speaker of Iran’s Parliament taking to social media to call it fake news. Still, according to four Iranian officials and an Iranian diplomat, Tehran and Washington have been exchanging messages through intermediaries about de-escalating the conflict, though the messages appeared to be short of negotiations. The talks aimed to avert attacks on critical energy infrastructure. Three officials said Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, and Mr. Witkoff had spoken on the phone in recent days in what were described as preliminary discussions. Mr. Trump’s dizzying fluctuations in recent days have raised many questions about whether an end to the war might truly be at hand and if the blockage of oil shipments that have rocked the global economy will be resolved.

Mind you, earlier this month, Trump boasted to Kennedy Center board members that a former U.S. president praised him for launching missile strikes on Iran, and said they wish they had done the same.

“I’ve spoken to a certain president — who I like, actually. A past president, former president, he said: ‘I wish I did it. I wish I did.’ But they didn’t do it. I’m doing it. Yeah?” Trump claimed.

Trump refused to specify which former president he spoke with, and it didn’t seem to occur to him that there are only four former presidents who are still alive to have that talk with him, making the process of elimination pretty simple.

So, since Trump included that this former president is one “who I like,” he couldn’t have possibly been talking about Presidents Joe Biden or Barack Obama, since he scarcely goes a day, or even an hour, without cursing their names and pointing his stubby, little, orange-tinted finger at them in an effort to blame his predecessors for his many failings. That leaves Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, but the offices of all four former presidents have denied any talks with Trump, according to NBC News.

Then again, maybe president No. 47 was actually having the discussion with president No. 45.

After all, Trump lying to Trump is pretty much what happens every day, as Don the Delusional lacks the self-awareness to understand he just isn’t fooling anyone but himself and his ever-faithful cultists, aka the “poorly educated” whom he loves so much.

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Iran Denies Trump's Claims Of Peace Talks To End The Unprovoked War was originally published on newsone.com