Hornets Gives Dell Curry A Retire Jersey Ceremony

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The city showed up with love and legacy on its mind as the Charlotte Hornets honored a hometown hero, retiring Dell Curry’s No. 30 jersey during an emotional halftime ceremony.

For many in the building, this wasn’t just about basketball — it was about history, family, and what it means to pour into a community that never forgets. Dell Curry, known for his smooth shot and quiet consistency, helped lay the foundation for Hornets basketball during its early years, becoming the franchise’s all-time leading scorer.

As his jersey rose to the rafters, fans — young and seasoned — stood in appreciation, some remembering his playing days, others recognizing the legacy he passed down, including to his sons who continue to shape the game today.

From one generation to the next, moments like this hit different in Charlotte. It’s about honoring Black excellence, dedication, and staying rooted in purpose.

On this night, the Hornets didn’t just retire a number — they celebrated a legacy that still inspires.