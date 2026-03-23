Source: Keontre Asher / Keontre Asher

Charlotte’s own DaBaby is bringing a major moment to the city this summer, and it’s looking like one of the biggest hip-hop events of the year.

The rapper just announced the “Be More Grateful Festival,” set to take over Charlotte on June 13 at the Route 29 Pavilion. The lineup is already turning heads.

DaBaby will of course hit the stage, but he’s not coming alone. The festival is stacked with heavy hitters, including 50 Cent, Boosie Badazz, Webbie, Busta Rhymes, BigXthaPlug, Waka Flocka Flame, YkNiece, and more.

The festival ties directly into DaBaby’s latest era, following the release of his 2026 album Be More Grateful. He’s already been on the road for the “Be More Grateful Tour,” hitting cities across the country earlier this year, but this hometown festival feels like a bigger statement.

With no Dreamville Festival happening this year, fans across North Carolina have been waiting on something to fill that gap, and this might be it.

If the energy matches the announcement, we’re heading to Charlotte this summer.

DaBaby Announces “Be More Grateful Festival” in Charlotte was originally published on hiphopnc.com