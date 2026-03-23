Wes Miller is headed to coach UNC Charlotte Basketball team

Source: David Jensen / Getty

Big energy in the Queen City as UNC Charlotte makes a major move on the hardwood. The 49ers have officially tapped Wes Miller as their new head men’s basketball coach, bringing in a leader with deep Carolina roots and a real understanding of the game.

Now listen—this isn’t just a hire, this is a statement. Miller, a former player at University of North Carolina, knows what winning culture looks like, and now he’s being called to build that same energy right here in Charlotte.

From an HBCU-loving, culture-driven perspective, we know how important leadership and mentorship is for young Black athletes chasing opportunity. This moment is about more than basketball—it’s about development, discipline, and giving these young men the tools to succeed on and off the court.

The city is watching, the fans are ready, and the future of 49ers basketball just got a fresh new vision.