Sacred Love Story: Simone Shares Chadwick’s Private Proposal & Heartfelt ‘I Do

Simone Ledward-Boseman is holding onto love, legacy, and quiet strength as she opens up about her deeply personal journey with her late husband, Chadwick Boseman and the intimate moments they shared before his untimely passing.

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During a recent sit down interview with Craig Melvin on the Today show, Simone gave the world a rare glimpse into their love story, one that was built quietly behind the scenes while Chadwick was fighting a battle most people didn’t even know existed. The details were beautiful, heartfelt, and a reminder that even in the middle of pain, love still finds a way to shine.

Let’s start with the proposal, because it wasn’t flashy or over-the-top. Simone recalled a cozy staycation in 2019, right after Chadwick had a brief remission from colon cancer. The couple were chilling and decided to put on a movie, she’s reaching around looking for the remote, and instead? He gently places a ring box in her hand.

“We did a little staycation and we were sitting in front of the fireplace and I wanted to turn a movie on and I’m feeling under the blanket for the remote and he was like, ‘Right here,’ and he puts the ring box in my hand, so I pull out my hand and I’m holding this ring box,” she recalled while speaking to Craig Melvin.

Not long after, the couple quietly tied the knot in 2020. No big Hollywood production, no headlines at the time. Just family, love, and intention. Simone shared that their wedding included only their closest circle: parents, siblings, and a few loved ones.

“It was a celebration and a time that we needed to celebrate.”

Even Denzel Washington saw what was there. Back in 2020, he revealed that he once told Chadwick to go ahead and “put a ring on it” after seeing how Simone cared for him. At the time, he didn’t know the full weight of what Chadwick was dealing with, but he recognized real love when he saw it.

That moment came during what Simone described as “a beautiful year,” a time when hope felt real again. Chadwick had beaten the odds temporarily, and at the same time, he was stepping into global superstardom following the success of Black Panther. The world saw a superhero.

“I think when he was initially diagnosed, we both felt very sure that he would make it through,” Simone recalled. “It was gonna be a challenging moment, but something that he would come out on the other side of and be fine.”

Behind closed doors, Chadwick was battling colon cancer with grace and privacy. Simone shared that when he was first diagnosed, they both believed he would make it through. And even as things took a turn, he never let the illness define him or slow down his purpose.

“What’s more important about Chad is the way that he lived,” Simone said.

As for her grief, Simone keeps it honest. She described it in a way that hits home: the pain doesn’t disappear, but “the edges get less sharp.” It’s still there, just… different.

Through it all, her story isn’t just about loss. It’s about love that was real, intentional, and powerful enough to carry on.

Sacred Love Story: Simone Shares Chadwick’s Private Proposal & Heartfelt ‘I Do was originally published on bossip.com