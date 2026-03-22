Reese Witherspoon the Producer: 15 Must-Watch Projects That Prove She’s A Hollywood Icon

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Reese Witherspoon didn’t just survive Hollywood; she reinvented herself as one of its sharpest storytellers. From rom-com darling to power producer, her career shows what it looks like to own your narrative.

From Elle Woods to Executive Boss

In the 2000s, Reese ruled the box office with hits like “Legally Blonde” and “Walk the Line.” She became both an Oscar winner and a guaranteed draw. Over time, though, the roles felt thin. She wanted layered, complicated women on screen. That hunger pushed her beyond acting and into producing.

The Birth of Hello Sunshine

Reese tested her producing chops with projects like “Legally Blonde 2,” “Penelope,” “Gone Girl,” “Wild,” and the buddy comedy “Hot Pursuit.” Those films proved she could help shape stories, not just star in them. Then she went all in with Hello Sunshine, a company built to put women at the center. The move turned her from movie star into media boss, with book club favorites feeding a constant stream of female-driven projects.



The Prestige TV Power Era

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Once Reese stepped into television, everything leveled up. As producer and star of “Big Little Lies,” she helped launch the A‑list TV wave. She followed it with “The Morning Show,” a tense look inside breakfast-TV politics, and “Little Fires Everywhere,” a suburban slow burn. She stayed busy behind the scenes with music-fueled drama “Daisy Jones & The Six” and crime series “Truth Be Told,” proving her taste travels across genres.

Here are 15 movies and TV shows that define Witherspoon’s producing era. Together, these projects prove Reese isn’t just producing content, she’s reshaping what modern, female-led entertainment looks like.