Reese Witherspoon’s 15 Best Produced Projects
Reese Witherspoon the Producer: 15 Must-Watch Projects That Prove She’s A Hollywood Icon
- Reese Witherspoon transitioned from acting to producing, seeking more complex female characters.
- She founded Hello Sunshine, a company focused on women-centric stories across film, TV, and books.
- Reese's producing credits span genres, from dramas to comedies, showcasing her diverse storytelling abilities.
Reese Witherspoon didn’t just survive Hollywood; she reinvented herself as one of its sharpest storytellers. From rom-com darling to power producer, her career shows what it looks like to own your narrative.
From Elle Woods to Executive Boss
In the 2000s, Reese ruled the box office with hits like “Legally Blonde” and “Walk the Line.” She became both an Oscar winner and a guaranteed draw. Over time, though, the roles felt thin. She wanted layered, complicated women on screen. That hunger pushed her beyond acting and into producing.
The Birth of Hello Sunshine
Reese tested her producing chops with projects like “Legally Blonde 2,” “Penelope,” “Gone Girl,” “Wild,” and the buddy comedy “Hot Pursuit.” Those films proved she could help shape stories, not just star in them. Then she went all in with Hello Sunshine, a company built to put women at the center. The move turned her from movie star into media boss, with book club favorites feeding a constant stream of female-driven projects.
The Prestige TV Power Era
Once Reese stepped into television, everything leveled up. As producer and star of “Big Little Lies,” she helped launch the A‑list TV wave. She followed it with “The Morning Show,” a tense look inside breakfast-TV politics, and “Little Fires Everywhere,” a suburban slow burn. She stayed busy behind the scenes with music-fueled drama “Daisy Jones & The Six” and crime series “Truth Be Told,” proving her taste travels across genres.
Here are 15 movies and TV shows that define Witherspoon’s producing era. Together, these projects prove Reese isn’t just producing content, she’s reshaping what modern, female-led entertainment looks like.
Legally Blonde Films
This spin-off sends Elle Woods’ twin British cousins to an ultra-posh American prep school, where they fight snobbery with pink, positivity, and smarts. It extends the “Legally Blonde” universe Reese built, keeping the bubbly, girl-power spirit alive for a younger crowd.
Big Little Lies (TV)
Set in an affluent California beach town, this twisty drama follows a group of mothers whose picture-perfect lives crack under secrets, abuse, and a shocking school-night murder. It’s Reese’s producing mission in action: messy, complex women driving every frame.
The Morning Show (TV)
A glossy, behind-the-scenes look at a network morning show rocked by a #MeToo scandal, this series digs into power, complicity, and reinvention on live TV. Reese’s producer-star role helps turn media politics and workplace drama into high-stakes emotional warfare.
Little Fires Everywhere (TV)
Adapted from Celeste Ng’s bestseller, this suburban drama pits a tightly wound, privileged mom against a free-spirited artist who upends her perfectly planned life. Through race, class, and motherhood, the show burns down the idea that there’s only one “right” way to be a woman.
Daisy Jones & The Six (TV)
A 1970s rock saga told like a behind-the-music documentary, this series tracks a fictional band’s meteoric rise and messy breakup. Think love triangles, creative jealousy, and bangers on the soundtrack, all anchored by women claiming space in a male-dominated music scene.
Truth Be Told (TV)
This crime drama follows a true-crime podcaster who reopens a murder case she once helped sensationalize, forcing her to face the cost of turning trauma into content. It’s moody, morally gray, and leans into Reese’s interest in complicated female investigators and victims.
Your Place or Mine (Film)
A coast-to-coast rom-com, this film pairs two longtime best friends who swap homes—and lives—only to realize they might be each other’s perfect match. It’s comfort-food storytelling, with the producing touch focused on grown-up romance, parenting, and second chances.
Where the Crawdads Sing (Film)
Based on the hit novel, this Southern Gothic mystery centers on a “marsh girl” accused of murder in a small, judgmental town. The movie blends romance, courtroom drama, and survival tale, staying true to Reese’s book-club-fueled love of literary adaptations.
Wild (Film)
After devastating personal losses, a woman hikes more than a thousand miles alone on the Pacific Crest Trail to piece her life back together. As a producer, Reese helped craft a raw, intimate character study about grief, addiction, and choosing yourself one painful step at a time.
Gone Girl (Film)
A missing wife, a husband under suspicion, and a marriage built on elaborate lies—this thriller turns relationship goals into a nightmare. Producing this sharp, dark story let Reese champion a female antihero who is as terrifying as she is unforgettable.
Hot Pursuit (Film)
A straight-laced cop and a fiery widow hit the road on the run from crooked cops and cartel hitmen in this odd-couple action comedy. Behind the scenes, Reese leans into broad laughs and female buddy energy rather than the usual male-driven chase movie formula.
Lucy in the Sky (Film)
Loosely inspired by a real-life scandal, this drama follows an astronaut who returns from space and begins to unravel back on Earth. As a producer, Reese backs a trippy, psychological look at ambition, obsession, and what happens when the extraordinary becomes ordinary.
Penguin Bloom (Film)
After a life-changing accident leaves a mother paralyzed, her family’s world shifts when they rescue an injured magpie named Penguin. It’s a tender, based-on-true-events drama about healing, resilience, and how small connections can spark a reason to keep going.
Shine On with Reese (TV)
A feel-good interview series, this show has Reese sitting down with trailblazing women—from CEOs to entertainers—to unpack their paths to success. It’s pure Hello Sunshine: uplifting, chatty, and centered on real women making big moves.
Master the Mess (TV)
In this home makeover unscripted series, professional organizers tackle chaotic closets and cluttered spaces while families confront their emotional baggage. Reese’s producing stamp turns tidying into storytelling about control, comfort, and starting fresh.
Reese Witherspoon the Producer: 15 Must-Watch Projects That Prove She’s A Hollywood Icon was originally published on mixcharlotte.com