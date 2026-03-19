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Bryon Allen Makes an Impactful Collaboration with UNCF

Published on March 19, 2026

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Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman & CEO ALLEN MEDIA GROUP receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

A powerful new partnership is putting HBCU stories front and center as media mogul Byron Allen teams up with HBCU GO and the United Negro College Fund to launch a brand-new series, HBCU Voices.

This groundbreaking collaboration is all about celebrating the culture, brilliance, and real-life experiences coming out of historically Black colleges and universities. HBCU Voices will spotlight students, alumni, and leaders, giving them a platform to share their journeys, perspectives, and impact on the community.

The move reflects a bigger mission—amplifying Black excellence and making sure HBCU stories are seen, heard, and valued on a national scale. With Byron Allen behind the vision, this partnership is bringing major energy to the space, blending media, education, and culture in a way that speaks directly to the people.

It’s more than a show—it’s a movement, shining a light on the voices that continue to shape the future.

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