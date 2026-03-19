Meac Champions taking it to the next stage

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

History made and culture celebrated! The Howard University Bison just secured their first-ever NCAA Tournament win, and they did it in style. Tuesday night at UD Arena, Howard edged out University of Maryland, Baltimore County in a nail-biter, 86-83, during the First Four matchup.

With this major victory, the Bison—MEAC Tournament champions—keep their momentum alive, now advancing to face No. 1 seed Michigan in the Midwest Regional. Under the leadership of head coach Kenneth Blakeney, this squad is showing what resilience, discipline, and HBCU pride really look like.

Coach Blakeney kept it real in his postgame moment, saying it’s bigger than basketball—it’s about the Howard experience and what these young men represent.

From the yard to the national stage, Howard is standing tall, proving once again that HBCUs are built on excellence, legacy, and undeniable greatness. The world is watching now—and the Bison aren’t done yet.