Jason Whitlock Calls Michael B. Jordan Oscar Win A 'DEI' Award

Source: Facebook.com/jasonwhitlock / Facebook.com/jasonwhitlock

In today’s episode of Jason Whitlock Wants To Be A White Man More Than Jack Harlow Doesn’t, sports analyst, pseudo-journalist and live-action Uncle Ruckus model Jason Whitlock had some thoughts on Michael B. Jordan winning the award for Best Actor at the Oscars for his starring role in the box office smash hit Sinners.

Now, one can pretty much always predict what manner of opinion Whitlock is going to offer when it comes to anything Black culture-related, and he didn’t disappoint with his recent tweet, which managed to be anti-Black even after he repeated a short list of Black male actors he did agree were Oscar-worthy.

“Black men who earned their Oscars. Sidney Poitier Denzel Washington Jamie Foxx Forrest Whitaker Will Smith,” Whitlock wrote in a retweet of someone who was simply listing the Black men who had won over the years. “Black [men] who won DEI Oscars Michael B. Jordan Sinners was hot garbage and Jordan’s acting was mid at best.”

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Honestly, “Black who won DEI…” was all one needed to read to know this was a take from Whitlock, the white supremacist whisperer.

Imagine even uttering the letters “DEI” regarding a film that broke Academy records with 16 nominations but won only four, including Best Actor.

Although actually, this tweet presents a perfect illustration of what diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts are vs. what Whitlock and other white people think they are. Diversity efforts are meant to correct the condition in which Black people, people of color, and other marginalized groups have to work infinitely harder to be granted the same level of access, upward mobility, notoriety, and subsequent success that even the most mediocre of white men enjoy by default. What DEI doesn’t do is propel undeserving Black people into positions they didn’t earn and aren’t qualified for. (They might be confusing DEI for what the Trump administration does for white people.)

As for Whitlock being of the opinion that the most Oscar-nominated movie in film history was “hot garbage,” we’ve already been down this road when Sinners was still in theaters, and Whitlock declared it to be “the most nakedly racist movie” he had ever seen because its “entire message is, ‘White people are the devil.’”

He also asked, “Where’s the anti-black movie?” and absurdly claimed, “Hollywood only lets the narrative spin one way.”

Here’s what I wrote about that at the time:

Whitlock is really so mad at Sinners that he’s out here requesting a remake of D.W. Griffith’s The Birth of a Nation. First of all, Sinners takes place in 1930s Mississippi, so even if the film’s core message was “White people are the devil,” which it is not, it wouldn’t exactly be a message that wasn’t rooted in the reality of the time. But, again, if Whitlock saw the movie and ignored every nuance that makes it a cultural phenomenon — the celebration of the blues, juke joint culture, African spirituality, the evolution of Black American music, and the nod to Irish folklore, among other things — just to focus in on the surface-level references to the Klan and the film’s white antagonist, Remmick the Irish vampire, it’s just an indication that he lacks the critical thinking capacity to offer a meaningful critique of anything art-related. Also, why is Whitlock, the living embodiment of that one Django Unchained meme, so damn dedicated to defending white people? Live Action Uncle Ruckus has let his Simple Simon-a** interpretation of Coogler’s work get him in such a tizzy that he’s actually rebuking “Hollywood” because he believes it “never lets the narrative spin” towards innocent white good guys prevailing over evil, systemically racist Black villains. This man is begging to pro-Klan fan fic to make it to the big screen as if Black film hadn’t been largely confined to a stereotypical box for the overwhelming history of the American film industry, and as if there is any racial demographic that has been catered to by “Hollywood” as much as white audiences.

So, Whitlock went from begging Hollywood to make movies that would serve as DEI for white people’s fragile feelings to calling Jordan a DEI winner for winning an Oscar for what was objectively one of, if not the most popular film of last year.

It’s worth mentioning that Sinners isn’t even the first Ryan Coogler film Whitlock went out of his way to trash. He also offered up a Sambo-licious take on Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which he said “hates Black men, America and the Patriarchy” just because it featured a cast of leading Black women doing warrior things, which he apparently considered to be “racial idolatry.”

It’s a rich statement coming from someone who also “hates Black men” almost as much as he hates Black women, including the mothers of Black men.

Whitlock has made a career out of espousing and defending anti-Black racism, while bolstering absurdities about white people being the real victims of racial discrimination. This is the man who once said Caitlin Clark faced racism in the sports world comparable to what Jackie Robinson lived through.

Truthfully, if “white people are the Devil,” it would only make Whitlock the ultimate Devil’s advocate.

What a pathetic way to make a living.

SEE ALSO:

Jason Whitlock’s Creepy Comments About Joy Taylor

Jason Whitlock Says ‘Sinners’ Promotes White People As Devils

Jason Whitlock Gets Dragged By Serena Williams’ Husband

Jason Whitlock Rips Angel Reese’s WNBA Draft Outfit

Jason Whitlock Compares Caitlin Clark, Jackie Robinson ‘Racism’

Jason Whitlock Co-Signs Antisemite, Quickly Backtracks

Jason Whitlock Compares Simone Biles, Caitlin Clark’s Fame

Jason Whitlock Implies That Women Shouldn’t Vote

Jason Whitlock Defends Caitlin Clark, Rips Black Women



















Jason Whitlock Calls Michael B. Jordan Oscar Win A 'DEI' Award was originally published on newsone.com