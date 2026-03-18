Shaq to Cover Funeral Costs for Atlanta Teen Jada West

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In a powerful act of compassion, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is stepping up for a grieving family in the Atlanta area. O’Neal has offered to cover the funeral expenses for 13-year-old Jada West, whose life was tragically cut short following a fight that has shaken the local community.

Calling it “the right thing to do,” Shaq’s gesture is bringing a moment of light during an incredibly dark time. The heartbreaking loss of Jada has sparked conversations around youth violence, accountability, and the urgent need for stronger community support systems.

Families, leaders, and residents are now rallying together, not only to honor Jada’s life but to push for change and protect the next generation.

In a world that can feel heavy, moments like this remind us what it looks like to show up, give back, and stand with those in need.