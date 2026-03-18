Source: Getty

Pras Michel is no longer pursuing a lawsuit against his Fugees bandmate, Lauryn Hill, based on a court filing in New York last week. In a new report, Pras Michel, who alleged Hill engaged in fraud, filed the lawsuit due to the abrupt cancellation of a Fugees reunion tour.

In a report from Rolling Stone, Pras Michel, 53, decided to drop the lawsuit on March 11 based on a filing at the U.S. District Court Southern District of New York. Michel initiated the complaint back in 2024, this after a planned series of Fugees shows was marred by delays, cancellations, and reportedly low ticket sales.

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Lauryn Hill and Pras Michel of The Fugees perform during the 2023 Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 03, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

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Michel was also contending with his ongoing legal issues and is set to serve 14 years in prison for aiding a foreign power in an attempt to influence an election. Michel was sentenced in November 2025 on several charges, including conspiracy and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government.

According to past reports and court findings, Michel reportedly aided in funneling millions of dollars to the 2012 reelection campaign of President Barack Obama, which was bankrolled by Malaysian billionaire Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low.

Pras Michel and his legal team are currently appealing the conviction, and he remains free as that process is underway. A surrender date has not been announced.

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Fugees Fallout — Pras Michel Ends Legal Battle With Lauryn Hill Over Scrapped Reunion Tour was originally published on madamenoire.com