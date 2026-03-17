Zendaya Says 'Many People' Were Fooled By AI Wedding Pics With Tom Holland, Shares 'Real Footage' From Their Super Secret Nuptials

Zendaya denies being married to Tom Holland, despite reports and AI-generated photos circulating online.

People in Zendaya's life have been tricked by the AI images, believing they were real and getting upset about not being invited.

Zendaya jokingly confirms the wedding by showing a 'wedding band' during a public event, but it's unclear if this is real.

Zendaya is finally ready to clear up any confusion about her wedding to Tom Holland.

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

In the weeks since Law Roach revealed Zendaya and Holland are already married, fans have gone crazy trying to catch any sort of glimpse at the big day. Some of those fans have even created AI images of the pair, which are so realistic, they’ve tricked people in Zendaya’s own life.

The actress stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to promote her upcoming film, The Drama—which is, coincidentally, all about a wedding.

During her interview, Z did her best to “clear the confusion” about her and Holland allegedly tying the knot, joking that she “hasn’t seen any of that” when host Jimmy Kimmel brought up that marriage speculation has social media users going “berserk.”

Kimmel went on to mention the “very realistic” A.I.-generated photos of the ceremony circulating online, which is when Zendaya admitted that multiple people in the real world have been tricked by them.

“Many people have been fooled by them while I was just out and about in real life,” she said, adding that they’d gush over how “gorgeous” the ceremony was. The actress went on to say that “real people” she knows fell for the images and were “mad” about not being invited.

The Euphoria star attempted to “clear [up] the confusion” by sharing a clip from her and Robert Pattinson’s upcoming movie, The Drama, with Holland’s head “crudely pasted” over her co-star.

“That was real footage,” Zendaya joked. “That was real, I was there.”

Since Zendaya’s longtime stylist said earlier this month that she and Holland had already tied the knot, the speculation about their wedding has only gotten more and more serious.

“The wedding has already happened,” Roach told Access Hollywood when asked about the couple’s nuptials during a red carpet interview at the 2026 SAG Actor Awards. “You missed it.”

The Dune star seemed to confirm her relationship status during a playful moment at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards last week, giving fans a little hint during a moment onstage with host Marsai Martin.

The Black-ish actress teased that Zendaya “didn’t play about her personal life,” before asking her to “just give a little nod or signal” about when she should send a wedding gift, clearly alluding to rumors that Zendaya and her longtime love, Tom Holland, secretly got married.

Rather than answering the question directly, Zendaya reacted in the sweetest way possible: she lifted her hands up to hide her face and flashed what appeared to be a gold wedding band, prompting cheers and applause from the crowd.

According to reports from People, a source also claims Zendaya was overheard accepting congratulations from other guests throughout the event.

Zendaya Says 'Many People' Were Fooled By AI Wedding Pics With Tom Holland, Shares 'Real Footage' From Their Super Secret Nuptials was originally published on bossip.com