Charlotte Scholar at Howard University Debt-Free Through UNC FUND

Source: Kevin Carter / Getty

A proud moment for the Queen City as a young scholar is making major moves on the road to success. A junior at Howard University with roots right here in Charlotte is proving that hard work and support can change the game. Thanks to a scholarship from the United Negro College Fund, this future doctor is walking a debt-free path toward a career in medicine—talk about purpose and preparation meeting opportunity.

But that’s not all—this rising leader has also been selected to speak at the prestigious Mayor’s Masked Ball happening this weekend, shining a light on excellence, education, and Black achievement.

From the classroom to the community stage, this is what elevation looks like. Charlotte continues to produce greatness, and this story is a reminder that when we invest in our youth, the future looks powerful, polished, and full of promise.