Conservative Clash: Trump Blasts Megyn Kelly For Small Anatomy Insults Hurled At Fox News’ Mark Levin

Disagreement over Iran policy devolves into personal insults and name-calling between conservative commentators.

Trump sides with Levin, mocking Kelly's relevance and portraying her as anti-MAGA.

Feud highlights divisions within pro-Trump media, undermining unified political movement.

Source: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty

The MAGA media ecosystem is currently in the middle of a loud, messy feud, and this time the drama has less to do with foreign policy and far more to do with insults being hurled across conservative media. The clash centers on Megyn Kelly and Mark Levin, who have been trading increasingly personal attacks while arguing about Donald Trump and the escalating conflict with Iran.

What began as a disagreement over the war quickly devolved into something much closer to a schoolyard shouting match. According to the Daily Mail, Kelly, who has spent the past few years firmly inside the pro-Trump media orbit, criticized the push for military action and singled out Levin as one of the loudest cheerleaders for confrontation with Iran. Levin, who strongly supports Trump’s approach, did not appreciate being blamed.

Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty

The longtime conservative radio host fired back with a blistering rant aimed squarely at Kelly. Levin labeled her “an emotionally unhinged, lewd, and petulant wreck,” accusing her of embarrassing herself and suggesting she had completely lost credibility. The criticism was clearly meant to put Kelly in her place within the conservative media hierarchy.

Kelly, however, was not about to let that slide.

Instead of responding with a calm policy rebuttal, she escalated the feud dramatically by mocking Levin in deeply personal terms. In one of the most talked-about moments of the spat, Kelly ridiculed Levin by suggesting his anger stemmed from insecurity, sarcastically referencing his alleged “microp**is.” The remark instantly turned what had been a political disagreement into one of the most juvenile — and widely discussed — feuds in right-wing media.

“Micropenis Mark @marklevinshow thinks he has the monopoly on lewd. He tweets about me obsessively in the crudest, nastiest terms possible. Literally more than some stalkers I’ve had arrested. He doesn’t like it when women like me fight back. Bc of his micropenis.”

Naturally, Trump couldn’t resist jumping into the fight. The former president quickly sided with Levin and used the opportunity to take a swipe at Kelly as well. In a statement defending Levin, Trump dismissed her criticism and mocked her relevance, writing,

“Poor Megyn Kelly has lost whatever she once had.”

He went on to argue that Kelly had spent years opposing him before eventually drifting back toward his political orbit once she realized his influence with conservative voters.

Trump also insisted that Levin remained one of the strongest and smartest voices supporting the MAGA movement, clearly signaling which side of the conservative media divide he preferred.

The entire exchange highlights just how chaotic the internal debate has become within the pro-Trump media world.

What started as an argument about war policy quickly turned into a personal slugfest — complete with insults, name-calling, and even a few anatomy jokes — leaving the MAGA commentariat looking less like a unified political movement and more like a very loud reality show reunion episode.

Conservative Clash: Trump Blasts Megyn Kelly For Small Anatomy Insults Hurled At Fox News’ Mark Levin was originally published on bossip.com