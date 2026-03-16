Megan Thee Stallion is officially in her acting bag!

Source: The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins / NBC Universal

Back in February, NBC announced that Megan would be guest-starring on The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. The network released a trailer for the episode, showing Meg as Denise, a recently divorced mother who strikes up a “flirtation” with Daniel Radcliffe’s character, Arthur Tobin.

In that trailer, Arthur can be seen at a park as Denise watches him in the background, wearing a postal service uniform. She goes on to make direct eye contact with him while seductively sipping on a drink.

“I wanted action. I am getting it,” Arthur, an award-winning filmmaker, says in that clip.

Now, fans can catch an even better glimpse at Meg’s guest spot thanks to a new sneak peek the rapper dropped on Instagram. Ahead of the episode’s premiere on Monday, March 16, she posted the clip along with the caption, “Subtle flex 😏 The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Tonight 8:30/7:30c | NBC and next day on Peacock.”

Check it out down below:

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is led by Tracy Morgan, who plays a disgraced former NFL player looking to rebuild his image. The titular Dinkins eventually connects with Radcliffe’s Arthur to make a documentary about his life.

Created by 30 Rock alums Robert Carlock and Tina Fey, the series had a special premiere on Jan. 18 and drew in 6.1 million viewers on NBC and Peacock. In addition to Morgan and Radcliffe, the cast also features Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way and Jalyn Hall.

First Look: Watch Megan Thee Stallion As Recent Divorcée Denise In ‘The Fall & Rise of Reggie Dinkins’ was originally published on bossip.com