Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 16, 2026
In Sybil’s latest ‘What We Need to Know’ segment, SHE delivers the crucial updates that directly impact our lives. From honoring our fallen heroes to tracking corporate accountability and spiritual wellness, Sybil ensures we have the facts. Here is a breakdown of the latest essential news stories you need on your radar.
Honoring Tyler Simmons: A Community Mourns
Our community is mourning the tragic loss of Tyler Simmons. He was a 28-year-old standout athlete from Columbus, Ohio, who died while serving his country in Operation Epic Fury. Simmons was one of three brave Ohio Air National Guard members killed when a KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq on March 12. His mother, Cheryl, shared a deeply troubling detail about her son’s final days. During their last conversation, Tyler mentioned that his unit was being shot at. Now, his grieving family awaits critical answers as the military investigates the true cause of this devastating crash.
Standing Strong: The Ongoing Target Boycott
On the economic front, the fight for corporate accountability continues. Even though Pastor Jamal Bryant recently ended his Target fast, many Black women have vowed to continue their year-long boycott of the retail giant. This powerful protest began after Target retreated from its racial equity and diversity, equity, and inclusion commitments. Our community’s spending power is undeniable. This boycott contributed to a massive 30% drop in Target’s stock and forced the CEO to announce his resignation for 2025. Activists are frustrated by recent announcements claiming victory, noting that the company has not actually reversed its controversial policy shifts.
Rising Gas Prices: Navigating Economic Challenges
We also need to prepare our budgets for the gas pump. Energy Secretary Chris Wright warns that high fuel prices will persist for several more weeks due to the ongoing conflict in Iran. The national average for regular gas just surged to approximately $3.70 per gallon. This is a sharp increase from the $2.98 average we saw just one month ago. Wright claims this disruption is only short-term. He believes navigating this crisis will ultimately lead to a more affordable and less risky global energy supply in the future
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Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 16, 2026 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com