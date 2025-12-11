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Ugly Christmas Sweaters Guaranteed To Get You The Side-Eye

Ugly Christmas Sweaters Guaranteed To Get You Side-Eyed By Grandma

Published on December 11, 2025

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Photo of cheerful crazy guy shout raise palms wear christmas sweater knitted scarf mittens isolated on red background
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Ugly Christmas sweaters have become the unofficial uniform of the holiday season, especially among millennials and Gen Z. What started as a fun, slightly tacky fashion choice has transformed into an entire cultural moment. Check out the ugly Christmas sweaters guaranteed to get you side-eyed by grandma inside.

Ugly Christmas sweaters have become a cultural craze. There are office competitions, family photo themes, and even full-on December parties dedicated to showcasing the most outrageous knitwear known to mankind. But no matter how much the world embraces these sweaters, there is always one person you can count on to have something to say about it: Grandma.

Before ugly Christmas sweaters became the staple they are today, they actually had a pretty wholesome origin. According to Time, holiday sweaters first became popular in the 1950s when families wanted festive matching outfits for Christmas cards. These sweaters were cute and cozy, not chaotic. But by the 1980s, TV characters and sitcom dads helped turn them into something bigger and bolder. As fashion trends shifted over time, sweaters went from intentionally festive to ironically over-the-top, creating the “ugly sweater” wave we know today.

The modern ugly Christmas sweater is all about excess. Bright clashing colors, giant felt appliqués, googly eyes, pom-poms, sequins, fake lights, cartoon reindeer, glitter that leaves a trail everywhere you go, and graphics that make your relatives question what kind of Christmas spirit you are actually channeling. Smithsonian Magazine notes that the shift into ironic, exaggerated designs is what made the sweaters a true pop-culture phenomenon, especially once themed parties became mainstream.

Today, the uglier the sweater, the better. Brands compete to make the wildest patterns imaginable, and the internet rewards the most outrageous ones with viral fame. But even with their popularity, these sweaters still have the unique ability to earn you a slow, dramatic stare from the elders in your family. You know the one. It is the look that says, “Why would you leave the house wearing that?” followed by a quiet prayer that you will eventually rediscover your fashion sense.

Before you dive into our gallery, remember that wearing an ugly sweater is really about joy. It is about leaning into the silliness of the season, embracing nostalgia, and letting your outfit bring a little laughter to the room. Even if Grandma is side-eyeing you from across the living room, trust that deep down she appreciates the festive effort. Maybe.

Now that you know the history and the vibe, get ready for the ultimate roundup of ugly Christmas sweaters guaranteed to turn heads at every holiday gathering.

Check out the ugliest Christmas sweaters below:

Bring On The Christmas Theatrics

This creator shows us how to DIY our own ugly Christmas sweater just in time for the holiday season.

A Reef-Inspired “Ugly” Sweater

Such a creative idea. Would you try it?

Cutest Christmas Couple Alert

Now, how cute is this? If you can’t be this silly with your partner, what are you even doing?

All I Want For Christmas Is…PTO

Clever one. I need it.

Christmas Comedy

https://www.tiktok.com/@nukinbjones/video/7569752943033879863?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7553355078641124877

Kinda sad and also kinda funny? We love a little holiday humor.

A Portable Party?

Don’t mind if we do.

Glizzmas

Merry Glizzmas is out of pocket, but that’s the whole point.

A White Christmas

We love paying homage to the greats.

Merry Christmas, NYUKA!

Another classic nod to our favorite holiday movie.

Creative Competitions

The Christmas creativity. Love this.

Tree Tutorial

Fabulous actually.

So Many Festive Looks

She went all the way. We love it.

Spencers Got You Covered

These are wild. Get your ugly Christmas sweater at Spencers.

Sleigh!

Ugly sweater but make it fashion.

A Whole Gingerbread House

Nah, he literally… ATE.

Mint Condition

Quality stuff here.

What will you rock for the ugly Christmas sweater party? Comment your favorites below.

RELATED: The Ultimate Black Christmas Playlist

Ugly Christmas Sweaters Guaranteed To Get You Side-Eyed By Grandma was originally published on globalgrind.com

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