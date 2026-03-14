Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

The first week of the new league year was quite hectic for Dan Morgan and company as they made multiple big moves. NFL Network Analyst and former Offensive Lineman Brian Baldinger joined Kyle Bailey to weigh in on the Panthers moves in free agency.

Right before the interview, the Panthers signed former Packer LT Rasheed Walker, as Brian Baldinger told Kyle that Rasheed is a very good player who is a starting-caliber LT and he thinks this means that the Panthers don’t have to rush back Ikem Ekwonu as quickly as once thought from his ruptured patellar tendon that he suffered in the Wild Card loss to the Rams.

Brian would also go on to break down the big signings of Jaelan Phillips & Devin Lloyd, and if he thinks Derrick Brown still doesn’t get the national attention he deserves.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CONVERSATION WITH KYLE BAILEY HERE:

Brian Baldinger Weighs In On The Panthers Free Agent Moves was originally published on wfnz.com