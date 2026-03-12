ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood 2026
ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood: Olandria, Zendaya, Wunmi Mosaku, Kerry Washington & Other Stunners Sizzle & Slay Sisterly Soirée
Black women are dreamy, like the sky blue backdrop at this year’s ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood luncheon where your faves sizzled and slayed the sisterly soirée.
The beauties of Black Hollywood assembled in the glow of sunny LA, where it’s always golden hour. The evening’s honorees: Kerry Washington, Chase Infiniti, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and Zinzi Coogler, with the Luminary Spotlight on the women of Sinners have hit the cloud dancer colored carpet in chic looks that captured the essence of the annual event.
Olandria Carthen shimmered in a gold gown by Sergio Hudson. Zendaya, amid marriage rumors, showed up to the ceremony in Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic Cache dress featured on Sex In The City, showing off her svelte figure and Law Roach’s unlimited pull power.
Olandria Carthen
Everyone’s favorite it girl, Olandria Carthen, turned heads in a gold Sergio Hudson gown with a plunging neckline.
But our favorite part of her flawless look is her undeclining face card. The glam on this is perfection.
Zendaya
Was Zendaya sending us a hint in this classic white look? According to her longtime stylist Law Roach, the beloved actress got married to her boo Tom Holland, in a private ceremony.
And by her glow, she’s giving us something to talk about.
Wunmi Mosaku
Pregnant and glowing, Wunmi Mosaku was all smiles on the BWIH carpet in a black gown with pearl accents and peplum design. Her natural hari was styled in afro with side part adding to the drama of the effortless look.
Zinzi and Ryan Coogler
Zinzi Coogler and the women of ‘Sinners’ are being honored at the event and Zinzi looked the part in a fun and flirt sequin dress with nude pumps. Her hubby matched her fly in a dapper suit and his signature lenses.
Kerry Washington
Jayme Lawson
‘Sinners’ star Jayme Lawson looked radiant in a corset top and skirt set.
Marsai Martin
Host of the evening Marsai Martin debuted a mature cut and completed the look with a taupe mini dress and cape.
Cynthia Bailey
RHOA star and former model Cynthia Bailey brought the sunlight in this gold metallic strapless gown.
Chase Infiniti
Honoree Chase Infiniti is quickly becoming a fashion darling. She stood out in dramatic one-shoulder Schiaparelli gown and eye-popping liner.
Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey showed out in a bold Harris Reed design and long braid.
Niecy Nash
Niecy Nash showed off her curves in a flirty floral mini dress and Valentino pumps.
Kandi and Riley Burruss
Mother and daughter duo Kandi and Riley Burruss clayed the carpet together. Even with family dram in the headlines, the two are smiling and that’s their best accessory.
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey took a break from promoting her romantic comedy ‘You, Me & Tuscany’ with Regé-Jean Page to enjoy the festivities in a flowy look.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Our favorite school teacher gave us a fashion lesson on the BWIH carpet serving effortless chic in a tweed skirt a t-shirt.
Mya
Mya, one of the BWIH performers for the event, looked forever young in a black button-up and airy skirt.
