Domestic Violence: WNBA Star Rickea Jackson Says She ‘Feared For Her Life’ With Falcons Baller James Pearce Jr.

WNBA player files for protective order against abusive NFL ex-boyfriend, fearing for her life

Alleged threats, physical assaults, and attempts to control relationship through money

Dramatic car chase incident leads to ex-boyfriend's arrest on multiple felony charges

Source: Todd Kirkland/Getty Images/Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images / Getty

The allegations surrounding Rickea Jackson and James Pearce Jr. paint a deeply troubling portrait of fear, violence, and the desperate measures one woman felt compelled to take to protect her life.

According to court documents obtained by ESPN, Jackson — a forward for the Los Angeles Sparks — filed a petition for an injunction for protection against dating violence against her former boyfriend, Pearce, an edge rusher for the Atlanta Falcons. In the filing, Jackson wrote plainly and heartbreakingly that she is “in fear of my life,” and that without intervention she believes Pearce could kill her.

The court granted Jackson’s request for an initial protective order. Under the terms of that order, Pearce is prohibited from contacting her and must remain hundreds of feet away from her home, workplace, and vehicle. A hearing to determine whether the injunction will become permanent is scheduled for April 21.

Jackson’s petition describes a relationship that she says was marked by repeated threats and abuse. She alleged that Pearce verbally and physically assaulted her on multiple occasions and threatened to harm or kill her. In one chilling statement included in the filing, Jackson said Pearce threatened to place a bag over her head — a threat that underscores the profound terror she says she endured.

The documents also reveal a disturbing effort by Pearce to use money in an attempt to keep control over the relationship. According to Jackson’s petition, Pearce offered her as much as $75,000 simply to visit him and up to $200,000 to remain in a relationship with him after she attempted to break things off. These alleged offers, rather than softening the situation, illustrate the depth of the coercion Jackson says she faced — an attempt to buy silence and compliance from someone who was already trying to escape a dangerous situation.

The situation escalated dramatically on February 7 in Doral, Florida. Jackson reported that Pearce began following her in his vehicle as she drove home. Terrified, she called 911 and drove toward a police station because, as she wrote in the filing, she believed he intended to hurt her.

According to her account, Pearce chased her at high speed, blocked her car at a traffic light, attempted to enter the vehicle, and even jumped on top of it. The pursuit allegedly continued as Pearce rammed her car multiple times, forcing her toward the police station where officers ultimately intervened. He was later arrested and now faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated battery and stalking.

Reports also indicate that police had been called several times in the months leading up to the incident, reflecting a pattern of fear and escalating conflict that preceded the arrest.

At the center of this story is not merely a legal dispute but a young woman who says she feared she might not survive her relationship. Jackson, a rising star in professional basketball, now finds herself navigating courts and protective orders instead of focusing solely on her career.

No athlete’s talent or promise should ever overshadow the seriousness of accusations involving violence and intimidation. Jackson’s decision to come forward is an act of courage, and her safety must remain the priority as the legal process unfolds.

Domestic Violence: WNBA Star Rickea Jackson Says She ‘Feared For Her Life’ With Falcons Baller James Pearce Jr. was originally published on bossip.com