Cater To Who? Terrence Howard Claims Beyoncé Picked Him For BET Striptease After He Passed On Dating Her For Another Destiny’s Child Member

Source: Michael Caulfield Archive / Getty

Terrence Howard is sharing a surprising “what-could-have-been” story from earlier in his career—and it revolves around none other than Beyoncé.

During a recent appearance on a podcast hosted by entrepreneur and commentator Patrick Bet-David, the Empire actor revealed that there was once a moment when he had the opportunity to pursue a romantic relationship with the Grammy-winning singer. But, according to Howard, he’s the one who chose not to move things forward.

Looking back on his early days in Hollywood, Howard said there was a time when a relationship with Beyoncé could have happened, but he didn’t want to participate in what he described as the entertainment industry’s “hookup culture.”

The actor explained that during that period of his life he was trying to stay grounded and focused on his personal principles rather than casual relationships.

Howard said he preferred to prioritize deeper connections instead of navigating the pressures and expectations that can come with dating within the celebrity world. When Bet-David asked whether he ever wonders about the “what if,” Howard made it clear he has no regrets.