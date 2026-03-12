Nigerian Bodybuilder Andrew Jacked Wins the 2026 Arnold Classic

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

In a stunning display of power, symmetry, and sheer will, Nigerian bodybuilder Chinedu “Andrew Jacked” Obiekea has claimed the coveted title at the 2026 Arnold Classic. The victory in Columbus, Ohio, marks a monumental achievement for the rising star, solidifying his place among the elite in professional bodybuilding and bringing pride to his home country. Jacked outmuscled a stacked lineup, including fan-favorite Nick Walker and former Mr. Olympia Hadi Choopan, to take home the $750,000 prize.

This win is a testament to his incredible journey and rapid ascent in the sport. The 41-year-old’s path to the top has been anything but conventional. Before dominating bodybuilding stages, he served as a military officer, worked as an engineer, and honed his athleticism as a kickboxer. This diverse background forged a unique discipline and work ethic that has become his signature in the highly competitive world of bodybuilding. His imposing back width and impeccable conditioning were the clear difference-makers, particularly in the crucial rear poses that separated him from the competition.

Even Arnold Schwartzenager was on hand to watch the competition and was even impressed by Andrew.

Andrew Jacked’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. He only began competing seriously in 2021, quickly earning his IFBB Elite Pro card. Not satisfied, he switched to the IFBB Pro League to compete in the 2022 Arnold Classic Amateur competition, which he won, securing his official IFBB Pro card. From there, he has been on an unstoppable trajectory, consistently placing in the top ranks of major shows. Finishing third at last year’s Arnold Classic only fueled his drive to return and claim the top spot.

His victory is a celebration of perseverance and Black excellence on a global stage. Andrew Jacked’s success is an inspiration, showcasing how dedication and a powerful sense of purpose can turn dreams into reality. As he stood on stage, holding the trophy, it was a powerful moment not just for him, but for the entire community that has watched and supported his journey. The win sends a clear message: a new king has arrived, and he proudly carries the strength and spirit of Nigeria with him.