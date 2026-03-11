Lil Baby Drops "Mrs. Trendsetter" For The Ladies
If you plan on dropping a big chune for the ladies — you know, something they can feel good to while getting dressed or battling stress — Women’s History Month would be the right time to do it. Just ask hip-hop heavyweight Lil Baby.
The newly-released visuals for his latest single, “Mrs. Trendsetter” looks exactly how it sounds: an anthem for the baddies of the world to feel their utmost confident while blasting it through their speakers or hosting a hip-hop viewing party.
Lil Baby had many people talking in the lead-up to his big unveil earlier today (March 11). As early as yesterday, majority of the world thought it was the debut of a new podcast — some have even been arguing about who the “Mrs. Trendsetter” is in question. Either way, it made for good social media fodder and a handful of reactions once all was revealed. Diehard fans are calling it his best ever, meanwhile naysayers are claiming that it’s a complete bite off Gunna’s signature tagline. What most are noticing though is that it’s an ode to all shades and backgrounds of women. For that alone, it’s a win in our book.
The single is lifted from the Atlanta emcee’s December 2025 mixtape The Leaks, comprised of loosies that never made it on any of his four chart-topping, Platinum-selling studio albums released between 2018 and 2025. “Mrs. Trendsetter” has since proven to be the standout, already reaching #64 on the Billboard Hot 100, top 20 on the U.S. Hip-Hop/R&B chart and just outside the top 10 at #12 on the U.S. Rap chart. We predict the video will be a definite boost in the right direction.
Watch the music video for “Mrs. Trendsetter” by Lil Baby below, and keep scrolling to see how the masses are reacting:
1. Lil Baby highlighting Black Women in different fields for the Mrs. Trendsetter video >>
via @FUCCl
2. DEAR LIL BABY, IT GETS TO A POINT DAWG… how you have a song “Mrs trendsetter” and you follow another man’s trend?😭
via @Gunnadaily4ever
3. This is how you celebrate Women’s History Month! 💐✨ Lil Baby giving a platform to an all-female cast and crew for the “Mrs. Trendsetter” video is a major move. Visuals are top-tier and the message is even better! 👑🎬 #LilBaby #MrsTrendsetter #WomensHistoryMonth #VVHDaily
via @ViralVarietyHub
4. Lil Baby just made “Mrs. Trendsetter” the anthem for Women’s History Month. He’s clearly upgrading his playlist and his respect.
via @SagoLabsVC
5. Yall gotta calm down in the comments. There is no actual lil baby hate, this is just twitter. Trendsetter charted, been viral everywhere and my turn is still dominating. Twitter where there are a bunch of bots and kids do not represent the real world
via @For3verQuan
6. why did i know it would sound exactly like this before i pressed it
via @cuhslatt
7. Lil baby dropped Music Video of the year 🔥🔥🔥🔥 MRS TRENDSETTER
via @lilbabythegreat
8. lil BABY is definitely HIDING something big. mrs TRENDSETTER will change the GAME when she is finally REVEALED.
via @PopTvStudio
9. Soon as Lil Baby say “Mrs Trendsetter everything she do they bite” I start the whole song over 😭 because yes Baby— everything I do, THEY BITE‼️
via @realbakaridash
10. I don’t be up on the new music but lil baby really did it with Mrs Trendsetter
via @sTayyyfly
